Harlan Girard is probably the oldest well-documented case of a Targeted Individual.

His DEW attacks started in 1984. He was convinced that the attacks came from satellites. He was a civilian, and had never worked for the US Government. He formed the INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE ON OFFENSIVE MICROWAVE WEAPONS (ICOMW).

Here is his lawsuit from 1998. Oddly, there is no record of this case being dismissed?

https://www.transformation.dk/www.raven1.net/mcf/international-committee-vs-us.htm

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

INTERNATIONAL COMMITTED ON

OFFENSIVE MICROWAVE WEAPONS,

P.O. BOX 58700

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Plaintiff,

v.

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Defendant



COMPLAINT

(Administrative Procedures Act; 5 U.S.C. 701 et seq.)

(U.S. Constitution)

COMES NOW Plaintiff, INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE ON OFFENSIVE MICROWAVE WEAPONS, by counsel, and as its Complaint against the United States of America does state as follows:

JURISDICTION

1. This action is brought under 28 U.S.C. 1331.

Aaron Russo and the Rockefeller’s

Rockefeller told Russo that they planned to put implants in the entire population to help control everyone. They tried to recruit him to join the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

7 Part interview with Alex Jones, 2008

Rockefellers on the CFR Membership Roster

https://www.cfr.org/membership/roster

David Rockefeller Jr.

John D. Rockefeller IV

Sharon P. Rockefeller

Steven C. Rockefeller

Susan Cohn Rockefeller

Valerie Rockefeller

