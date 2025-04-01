Harlan Girard - TI Hero

Harlan is the oldest, well-documented case of satellite attacks that we are aware of. His interview in the Washington Post helps us establish the timeline for the development of the microwave weapon called a Vircator. Harlan also suffered from V2K or voices.

His satellite attacks started in 1984. Keep in mind, this was before there was any network of cell towers and cell phones.

1992. Akwei v. NSA lawsuit filed, identifying the use of microwave weapons for illegal experimentation. Former NSA employee, John Akwei, sues the NSA over its illegal use of covert technology against U.S. civilians.

Washington Post interview - 2007:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2007/01/10/AR2007011001399.html

Here is the Timeline constructed by Targeted Justice:

https://web.archive.org/web/20250120192522/http://www.targetedjustice.com/timeline-for-satellite-weapons.html

