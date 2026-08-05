Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ana Toledo's avatar
Ana Toledo
9h

Happy birthday to one of the most intelligent, loyal, and unconditional friend that God has gifted me. I am certain that had it not been for Armando's intelligence, selfless dedication, and determination I would not have been able to stand tall against the criminals. Through courageous experimentation, he has helped many of us. WE LOVE YOU!!!!

Reply
Share
Jill Amack's avatar
Jill Amack
9h

Happiest of birthdays to you, Armando! 🥳 You are irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you do for us against impossible odds. You are a warrior!

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture