Happy Birthday Armando!
Please join us in wishing Armando a Happy Birthday!
He has done some amazing and important research for TJ and is a hard-working Dad.
Thank you Armando!
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Proof of GPS Tracking
Gauss Meter -
This instrument measures the electromagnetic field strength on your head. The pulse is used to track your exact location 24/7. Boeing GPS II and Lockheed GPS III satellites.
Thanks to Armando. He modified the “Gauss Master” instrument to make it more sensitive.
Be sure to turn the sound ON. Video - 15 seconds.
If you are interested in owning one - contact TargetSourceLLC.com
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We need a Podcaster for Canada. Where are you?
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TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
Happy birthday to one of the most intelligent, loyal, and unconditional friend that God has gifted me. I am certain that had it not been for Armando's intelligence, selfless dedication, and determination I would not have been able to stand tall against the criminals. Through courageous experimentation, he has helped many of us. WE LOVE YOU!!!!
Happiest of birthdays to you, Armando! 🥳 You are irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you do for us against impossible odds. You are a warrior!