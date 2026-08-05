Please join us in wishing Armando a Happy Birthday!

He has done some amazing and important research for TJ and is a hard-working Dad.

Thank you Armando!

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Proof of GPS Tracking

Gauss Meter -

This instrument measures the electromagnetic field strength on your head. The pulse is used to track your exact location 24/7. Boeing GPS II and Lockheed GPS III satellites.

Thanks to Armando. He modified the “Gauss Master” instrument to make it more sensitive.

Be sure to turn the sound ON. Video - 15 seconds.

If you are interested in owning one - contact TargetSourceLLC.com

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We need a Podcaster for Canada. Where are you?

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TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

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