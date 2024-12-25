19,000 Subscribers

/

TI’s & Hacking problems

There are 4 things we have tried with much success. Although not perfect. The others we have not tried, but probably should.

Get a free Protonmail account with end-to-end encryption. Stop using Gmail, Yahoo mail, Hotmail, AOL, etc. Use the free Protonmail VPN. Upgrade your account for a small fee and it runs faster. Open the TASK MANAGER and delete each BACKGROUND PROCESS that you can, without shutting down the computer. Much of this is hiding spyware, and is not needed to run your laptop. Remove all Wi-Fi chips from your laptop and router. There are directions online - search for it. Use wired Ethernet connections only - they are faster. Use shielded Cat 8 cables. This is mandatory for all TI’s. Very helpful. Boot from a CD of Linux Mint. You can order the CD online - about $10. It includes browser and basic software. The criminals cannot rewrite the CD. Boot takes about 6 minutes, but it blocks alot of the hacking.

Worth trying:

Download and use Tor Browser TAILs. Copy it to a thumb drive and boot from it. This is the most secure browsing that is readily available. It has its own operating system. Free. Most expensive and most secure. Start using a different operating System known as PureOS. They sell laptops and cell phones. Www.puri.sm. The software is free - so you can try it. Free alternatives. QubesOS. Recommended by Ed Snowden. It’s free!

https://alternativeto.net/software/pureos/?platform=linux

/

End Fusion Center Abuses

Fusion Centers use the illegal Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) as a blacklist for organized stalking and other horrible crimes. They must be shut down.

“For almost two decades, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has supported the development of a national network of 80 fusion centers. Operated by states and localities, fusion centers incorporate federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel, first responders, and select private-sector representatives to collect, analyze, and distribute intelligence.” - Brennan Center

The Brennan Center for Justice has been exposing and advocating for change.

Read their latest report here:

https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/policy-solutions/ending-fusion-center-abuses

/

US Air Force tunneling machine, ca. 1982.

Underground Tunnels

Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMB) are connected worldwide using large tunnels. This includes Schriever Base, Peterson Base and many others. Typically 1250 feet (380 meters) underground. Every major city in the United States and many in Europe and other continents, have deep, underground tunnels, controlled by the Pentagon and Intelligence agencies.

If you are being hit with microwave attacks on the bottom of your feet, or from underground - it is likely coming from scalar microwave weapons in the tunnel system.



/

“If we stuck to the Constitution as written, we would have: no federal meddling in our schools; no Federal Reserve; no U.S. membership in the UN; no gun control; and no foreign aid. We would have no welfare for big corporations, or the “poor”; no American troops in 100 foreign countries; no NAFTA, GAT, or “fast-track”; no arrogant federal judges usurping states rights; no attacks on private property; no income tax. We could get rid of most of the agencies, and most of the budget. The government would be small, frugal, and limited.”

— Dr Ron Paul, former Congressman

/

/

/

/

/

