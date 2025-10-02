Hacking, Locked out, Blocked distribution

We continue to receive reports from the TI Community, that our members are experiencing hacking and blocked accounts on social media. President Trump was just awarded $24MM because Youtube blocked and then suspended his account.

Targeted Justice recommends that you file complaints with the FTC and FBI as a minimum. If you ever appear before a Judge, you will want proof that your harassment has been continuing for some time.

https://reportfraud.ftc.gov

https://www.ic3.gov

Timeline prepared by Dr Ber

Complaint filed by Richard Lighthouse at FTC.

You can do this too.

FTC complaint. Report Number 193475606.

Insiders at X.com, continue to hack and alter my account, block distribution, and lock me out. This has been ongoing since March 2025.

On 28 September, they locked me out of the account, deleted 1,600 Following and 6 Followers.

President Trump issued an Executive Order against weaponization, and US government agencies like CISA, were disbanded, yet clearly they are still operating. Further, President Trump received a $24 MM settlement from YouTube for their criminal activities.

I am a proud whistleblower against government corruption, and have filed complaints with the FTC and FBI and other government agencies.

This is a criminal complaint and I expect FTC to perform an investigation, as it is one of many that have been reported. I expect to be updated on the progress of the investigation.

Thank you,

Richard Lighthouse

References:

ENDING THE WEAPONIZATION OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT; The White House, January 20, 2025 Executive Order 14149—Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship; The White House, January 20, 2025

Can GPS Spoofing fool your Gangstalkers?

Give it a try.

Alter your GPS location. May be effective against your gangstalkers.

https://privacysavvy.com/security/mobile/gps-spoofing-apps/

From the reviewer:

“Use app called GPS mock location. You have to have developer options on and under the mock location tab, change it to the app you down load for that. It does help, I’ve noticed some planes fall for it and fly directly over where I placed myself on the map. Gangstalkers sometimes are confused but only until they figure out what you’ve done

Fusion center gets your real location and relays that to the perps. One way to completely mess the perps following you up, is using a medium to high powered GPS signal eliminator with a right hand circular polarized antenna. 10 to 20 watts should give you a 1/2 to 1 mile radius of stopping all GPS signals around you.

Remember, fusion centers rely on their gangstalkers GPS to know how to direct them. Stop the perps GPS, they go blind.”

Senator Rand Paul on the illegal TSA Quiet Skies Program

https://www.c-span.org/program/senate-committee/hearing-on-quiet-skies-program-airport-security/666422#google_vignette

