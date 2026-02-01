Attorney Ana Toledo has a birthday soon!

Can you send her a birthday message or comment below?

TJustice2@proton.me

No one works harder for the TI community than Ana.

Better yet - send a donation so she can continue her work in Washington D.C.

https://www.givesendgo.com/toledo

https://www.givesendgo.com/toledo

/

Did you miss the monthly Spanish Podcast?

Last Saturday of every month…

Link de Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v74y79q-reunin-mensual-en-espaol.html

/

SUPPORT FOR OUR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs

APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOPARLANTES

Do not miss/no te pierdas

Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting

Reunion Mensual en Espanol de Targeted Justice

/

Please share with Spanish-speaking TI’s

Featuring Prof. Javier Dadan from Argentina

Dr Sally Priester in Puerto Rico

Horacio from Chile

Mariana from Mexico

Attorney Ana in D.C.

Miguel from California

!ntentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultanea para recibit preguntas y escucharles.

Link de Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v74y79q-reunin-mensual-en-espaol.html

/

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

/

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

*contains opinions of Targeted Justice

/