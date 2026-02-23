Grokipedia liberates truth on Havana Syndrome
Grokipedia Liberates Truth
Something entirely new has emerged since Grokipedia.com site had been launched on October 27, 2025. Truth-seeking Grok xAI started accepting fact-based edits to its Havana Syndrome page, even when it contradicted the official narrative, which demonstrably changed the content and the tone of this page, for everyone to see:
https://grokipedia.com/page/Havana_syndrome
As a result:
Wikipedia’s Havana Syndrome page is still held hostage by Intelligence and Institutional narratives.
Grokipedia liberates the evidence, presents current findings, including re-analysis of NIH findings, Civilian Registry Update, and exposes intel narratives contradicting scientific facts.
When will US Health Agencies & Intelligence Community recognize diagnosed AHI1 cases?
Podcasts & Conference Calls
Everyday - Set cell phone alarm
Conscious Intention & Prayer
A new effort by Targeted Justice.
Mark it on your daily calendar - take a few minutes
Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. Just stop what you are doing for 5 - 10 minutes and participate.
For those in Asia-Pacific - 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.
Europe - 12 noon in Paris & Berlin
Repeat the one that resonates most deeply with you.
1. The targeting has ended. We are now free.
The targeting is over, and I walk in full freedom and peace.
My life is mine again; all targeting has permanently ceased.
My happiness has returned. The targeting is finished forever.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Sign up on X.com - it’s FREE!
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
Monday (Biweekly)
🎧 Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Monday at 9:30 PM Eastern
Victory Thru V2K is a biweekly support call focused on shared experiences, community connection, and practical discussion around V2K-related concerns. Participants are encouraged to listen in, share respectfully, and gain insight through open discussion in a supportive environment.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Wednesday
THE GAVEL
Attorney Ana Toledo
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.
Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Saturday
Southern Cross Searchers
This is a T.I. call hosted by Helene in Australia and Kathryn in New Zealand.
“Bring your cares, share and learn, grow and flourish. It’s time to take back your power and your life”.
-Helene
“If you’re a T.I. living in Australia or New Zealand and you want to learn how to cope with the challenges we face each day, we invite you to come join us on the next conversation... where we focus on strategies to help mitigate targeting and strengthen your mindset. To become Unstoppable!!!
We encourage you to listen and share in knowing that you’re not alone.”
- Kathryn
Saturdays
7pm Melbourne
9pm New Zealand
Ways To Join:
Dial-In: 02 4022 9113 within Australia
Dial-in: +612 4022 9113 from New Zealand
Access Code: 4647797#
OR
Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Saturday (last Saturday of month)
SUPPORT FOR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs
APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOHABLANTES
Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting
Reunión Mensual en Español de Targeted Justice
Please share with any Spanish-speaking TI.
Por favor comparta con cualquier TI hispanohablante.
SABADO/ 2pm EST
SATURDAY 2pm EST
Featuring:
Javier – Argentina
Horacio – Chile
Mariana – Mexico
Ana – Washington, D.C.
Miguel – California
¡Intentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultánea para recibir preguntas y escucharles!
Watch on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6857933?
Sunday
India TI Group Conference Call
Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice
A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.
Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)
Please join according to your local time zone.
Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
COLORADO TIs MEET UP
For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:
Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
