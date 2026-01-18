Grok: “Handheld” DEW is a psyop
According to Grok, the “handheld” Directed Energy Weapon story, published by CNN is likely a psyop. Grok gives it an 80 - 90% probability of being a psyop.
What are the criteria for a psyop?
Strong Indicators (suggestive of deliberate influence operation)
Sudden, uniform narrative synchronization across many supposedly competing outlets within hours/days, with almost identical framing, key phrases, and emotional tone (especially when the story is not obviously breaking news).
Heavy emotional scripting — designed to provoke very specific feelings (fear, outrage, moral disgust, hopelessness, tribal belonging, savior-figure hope) rather than primarily inform.
Narrative serves a clear strategic behavioral goal that benefits a powerful actor/group (divide public, justify policy, demoralize opposition, manufacture consent, distract from something else, shift Overton window).
Timing is suspiciously convenient for upcoming policy decisions, elections, military moves, funding requests, or scandals that need burying.
Story relies on single/anonymous sources that are impossible to verify, yet gets treated as established fact by major outlets.
Rapid escalation from fringe → mainstream without normal journalistic skepticism phase.
Coordinated suppression of counter-narratives/discussion (shadow-banning, fact-check swarms, deplatforming, “misinformation” labeling) disproportionate to the actual evidence quality.
Use of classic propaganda techniques at industrial scale:
Appeal to (false) authority
Bandwagon effect
False dilemmas / binary framing
Glittering generalities
Name-calling / demonization
Transfer (associating ideas with hated/loved symbols)
Repetition / manufacturing consensus
ODNI - Project Mockingbird
Recently, DNI Tulsi Gabbard confirmed that the C1A’s Project Mockingbird is still operating, and they are trying to shut it down.
