November 2024 - Google Organic Traffic

In November of 2019, TJ began doing a review of TI websites, worldwide.

About 290 websites were identified. This is the first comparison we have done since, 2019-2020. We are basing it on the free app -

app.neilpatel.com

This month, we were only able to identify 19 websites that had active traffic. Of the other TI websites that we checked - more than 90% showed no traffic at all!

Every website checked experienced a drop in traffic since 2019 - 2020. This was not a comprehensive review, but it tells us that Google is blocking & censoring TI websites. Texas House Bill 20 prohibits censorship of Texans social media - we might be able to get a Judge to grant an injunction, based on the blatant behavior of Google. They are already going after Google for Anti-Trust violations.

If you haven’t already - Please write to the Supreme Court.

Have you been audited by the IRS, since becoming targeted?

Please let us know in the comments below. How were you treated? What did they look into? What questions did they ask? We want to know if there is a pattern of conduct.

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc. https://obsproject.com/ / /

