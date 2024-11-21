November 2024 - Google Organic Traffic
In November of 2019, TJ began doing a review of TI websites, worldwide.
About 290 websites were identified. This is the first comparison we have done since, 2019-2020. We are basing it on the free app -
app.neilpatel.com
This month, we were only able to identify 19 websites that had active traffic. Of the other TI websites that we checked - more than 90% showed no traffic at all!
Every website checked experienced a drop in traffic since 2019 - 2020. This was not a comprehensive review, but it tells us that Google is blocking & censoring TI websites. Texas House Bill 20 prohibits censorship of Texans social media - we might be able to get a Judge to grant an injunction, based on the blatant behavior of Google. They are already going after Google for Anti-Trust violations.
The only thing we can do is work the algorithms. Here are some immediate things we should do for the website:
1. Technical SEO Improvements
• Site Speed: The website’s loading time is slow, which can harm rankings. Use tools like Google PageSpeed Insights to optimize images, enable compression, and reduce unnecessary JavaScript or CSS.
• Mobile Optimization: Ensure the website is fully responsive, as mobile usability is a major ranking factor for Google.
• SSL Certificate: Confirm the site has a valid SSL certificate (it should display HTTPS in the URL). This is critical for security and search ranking.
2. Content Optimization
• Meta Titles and Descriptions: Many pages are missing meta tags or have poorly optimized ones. Write unique meta titles and descriptions using target keywords for better click-through rates.
• Keywords: Research relevant keywords related to your niche and integrate them into your content strategically.
• Internal Linking: Strengthen internal linking between pages to improve navigation and pass link equity.
3. On-Page SEO
• Header Tags (H1, H2, etc.): Use clear, keyword-optimized header tags for better content hierarchy.
• Alt Text for Images: Add descriptive alt text to all images to improve accessibility and SEO.
• Content Quality: Ensure pages have high-quality, informative content that aligns with user intent.
4. Backlink Strategy
• Build Backlinks: Seek partnerships or publications that can link back to your site to improve domain authority. This can include guest blogging, outreach, and collaborations.
• Disavow Bad Links: If any spammy backlinks are detected, use Google’s Disavow Tool to prevent them from harming your ranking.
5. Local SEO (if applicable)
• If the site serves specific regions, create a Google Business Profile and ensure NAP (Name, Address, Phone) information is consistent across the web.
6. Schema Markup
• Add structured data like FAQ schema or organization schema to help Google better understand your content and improve visibility in search results.
7. Fix Broken Links
• Identify and fix any broken links to improve user experience and maintain link equity.
8. Analytics and Monitoring
• Set up and integrate Google Analytics and Google Search Console to monitor performance, track issues, and measure improvements.
By implementing these suggestions, www.targetedjustices.com can significantly improve its organic visibility and user experience on Google. For more detailed guidance, tools like SEOptimer, SEMrush, or The HOTH’s SEO audit tool can offer tailored insights ￼ ￼ ￼.
Read something about that on a t.i website. It seems there's a pattern to it now.