Gig Economy Espionage

This might be the term that is used by the Deep State criminals to describe gangstalking.

There seems to be some websites that reference the term. Can you ask a perp what it means, and video their answer?

*Thanks to Stacy

One example - of course they blame it on the Russians…

https://www.economist.com/insider/inside-defence/from-the-cold-war-to-the-gig-economy-the-evolution-of-russian-sabotage

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4 Subliminal Messages currently used on the entire U.S. Population:

You hate America. You hate free speech. You hate white men. You hate Trump.

Even many TI’s have discovered, they have been affected by these subliminal messages.

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Roseanne Barr is a Targeted Individual

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Another TI records his V2K

TJ has previously posted newsletters about using Software Defined Radio (SDR) to demodulate the signal and make a perfect recording of V2K. Use the SEARCH function at

TargetedJustice.substack.com