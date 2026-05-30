“Gig Economy Espionage”
A term for gangstalking?
Gig Economy Espionage
This might be the term that is used by the Deep State criminals to describe gangstalking.
There seems to be some websites that reference the term. Can you ask a perp what it means, and video their answer?
*Thanks to Stacy
One example - of course they blame it on the Russians…
https://www.economist.com/insider/inside-defence/from-the-cold-war-to-the-gig-economy-the-evolution-of-russian-sabotage
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4 Subliminal Messages currently used on the entire U.S. Population:
You hate America.
You hate free speech.
You hate white men.
You hate Trump.
Even many TI’s have discovered, they have been affected by these subliminal messages.
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Roseanne Barr is a Targeted Individual
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Another TI records his V2K
TJ has previously posted newsletters about using Software Defined Radio (SDR) to demodulate the signal and make a perfect recording of V2K. Use the SEARCH function at
TargetedJustice.substack.com
I wonder if Roseanne is talking about alien disclosure.
Someone point me out to a forum or People serious About talking about Counter tech for electronic's causing Mental illnesses or Inconphert (itch or) artificial telepathy/
People interested in me reproducing this machine because I have there schematics..
CANT really turn that down.. if i Could Reinvent a Artadicail telepathy device From Seamingly NO WARE it really does a resouding Step against this *#*$ing Terrorist! and stops the NONSENSE people ploy..
This would also apply to the 1.3 Billion dollar lawsuit so its lawfull to Get me inc On this..
Would be unlawfull not too.. TALK to me on Zereonn@gmail.com Zereous In quotations Copy this "Zereous" For talking to me..
Cuz i can talk to those people get them set up ware there not dealing with this easy trash.. or prove this device and push aside these lieing rats or just get this easy enemy done!