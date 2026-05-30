Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S Blackford's avatar
S Blackford
2d

I wonder if Roseanne is talking about alien disclosure.

Reply
Share
Jeffery P Kitzmiller's avatar
Jeffery P Kitzmiller
2d

Someone point me out to a forum or People serious About talking about Counter tech for electronic's causing Mental illnesses or Inconphert (itch or) artificial telepathy/

People interested in me reproducing this machine because I have there schematics..

CANT really turn that down.. if i Could Reinvent a Artadicail telepathy device From Seamingly NO WARE it really does a resouding Step against this *#*$ing Terrorist! and stops the NONSENSE people ploy..

This would also apply to the 1.3 Billion dollar lawsuit so its lawfull to Get me inc On this..

Would be unlawfull not too.. TALK to me on Zereonn@gmail.com Zereous In quotations Copy this "Zereous" For talking to me..

Cuz i can talk to those people get them set up ware there not dealing with this easy trash.. or prove this device and push aside these lieing rats or just get this easy enemy done!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture