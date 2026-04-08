Place your hand firmly on the top-back part of your head. Many people can feel the microwave pulse, about once per second. You are being tracked by satellite microwave pulses. The signal reflects off your skull and returns to the satellite.

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C1A Director, John Ratcliffe, claims they are using a quantum magnetometer called “ghost murmur” to locate the downed pilot’s heartbeat. Pure nonsense…

The C1A and US Space Force were tracking the top of the pilot’s head using Lockheed and Boeing GPS satellites. They never lost his precise location. The GPS coordinates are accurate to 1/2 inch (1 centimeter). See our previous newsletters.

Targeted Justice has been stating this since 2018 - everyone is being tracked.

TJ has given a number of demonstrations, showing that satellite tracking is used on everyone, 24/7. This is also how the US Military & Israel were able to kill so many Iranian leaders. They know their exact location, 24/7. See our previous newsletters.

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Some of our Prior Newsletters:

October 25, 2022

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April 15, 2025

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Nov 15, 2023

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