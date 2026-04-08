"Ghost Murmur" or Pure B.S.?
Everyone is being tracked by satellites, 24/7
Place your hand firmly on the top-back part of your head. Many people can feel the microwave pulse, about once per second. You are being tracked by satellite microwave pulses. The signal reflects off your skull and returns to the satellite.
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C1A Director, John Ratcliffe, claims they are using a quantum magnetometer called “ghost murmur” to locate the downed pilot’s heartbeat. Pure nonsense…
The C1A and US Space Force were tracking the top of the pilot’s head using Lockheed and Boeing GPS satellites. They never lost his precise location. The GPS coordinates are accurate to 1/2 inch (1 centimeter). See our previous newsletters.
Targeted Justice has been stating this since 2018 - everyone is being tracked.
TJ has given a number of demonstrations, showing that satellite tracking is used on everyone, 24/7. This is also how the US Military & Israel were able to kill so many Iranian leaders. They know their exact location, 24/7. See our previous newsletters.
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Some of our Prior Newsletters:
October 25, 2022
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April 15, 2025
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Nov 15, 2023
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We are going to fry humanity if we keep going down this path!
I believe we are able to be tracked due to the aluminum in our brain from breathing in the aluminum in the air from the trails. It is turning our body into an antenna making us transmitters and receivers. I'm wondering if wearing a protective "beanie" hat made to block EMF signals will block the tracking? I know it is said to block cell tower signals. Also if they can track us through our brain, then they can send a signal to kill us too! Silica removes aluminum from the brain, blood and tissues. Takes longer from the brain. Horsetail tea has silica. One cup a day. Mild taste. I mix it with my black tea. Get online. Also Bentonite clay is excellent too. MUST get the edible kind. Sodium Bentonite is stronger. Mix one big teaspoon in large container. Do NOT use a metal spoon!! Use plastic and NO metal lid!! Must be plastic or glass. Can find containers at Dollar Tree. Shake. Let sit overnight. Next day shake again. Pour out a big teaspoon in a glass or plastic cup. Add good amount of water. Drink down. Can add Stevia to sweeten. It's bland and mild. Do NOT take within 2 hrs of taking meds or vitamins as it will remove them too!! Food is ok. Drink a good amount of water or it can constipate you. I have no trouble with one teaspoon. A bit more would work better as long as it doesn't clog your pipes. It will remove all heavy metals and EVEN the plastic we ingest from plastic water bottles! Those toxins cling to the clay and we poop them out. It will remove them from our blood first, then our tissues, then brain last. Takes weeks or months to remove from the brain. You will be able to think better and have better memory. If you are concerned about tracking I would buy a silver beanie hat too from www.lessemf.com about $50. It will block the cell phone signals, but read instructions cuz need to use special soap to wash and in distilled water. I don't wash mine. Get gray cuz black collects all kinds of dust. You can write to me for questions: marieblaszak77@gmail.com