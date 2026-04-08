Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

We are going to fry humanity if we keep going down this path!

Reply
Share
Marie blaszak's avatar
Marie blaszak
36m

I believe we are able to be tracked due to the aluminum in our brain from breathing in the aluminum in the air from the trails. It is turning our body into an antenna making us transmitters and receivers. I'm wondering if wearing a protective "beanie" hat made to block EMF signals will block the tracking? I know it is said to block cell tower signals. Also if they can track us through our brain, then they can send a signal to kill us too! Silica removes aluminum from the brain, blood and tissues. Takes longer from the brain. Horsetail tea has silica. One cup a day. Mild taste. I mix it with my black tea. Get online. Also Bentonite clay is excellent too. MUST get the edible kind. Sodium Bentonite is stronger. Mix one big teaspoon in large container. Do NOT use a metal spoon!! Use plastic and NO metal lid!! Must be plastic or glass. Can find containers at Dollar Tree. Shake. Let sit overnight. Next day shake again. Pour out a big teaspoon in a glass or plastic cup. Add good amount of water. Drink down. Can add Stevia to sweeten. It's bland and mild. Do NOT take within 2 hrs of taking meds or vitamins as it will remove them too!! Food is ok. Drink a good amount of water or it can constipate you. I have no trouble with one teaspoon. A bit more would work better as long as it doesn't clog your pipes. It will remove all heavy metals and EVEN the plastic we ingest from plastic water bottles! Those toxins cling to the clay and we poop them out. It will remove them from our blood first, then our tissues, then brain last. Takes weeks or months to remove from the brain. You will be able to think better and have better memory. If you are concerned about tracking I would buy a silver beanie hat too from www.lessemf.com about $50. It will block the cell phone signals, but read instructions cuz need to use special soap to wash and in distilled water. I don't wash mine. Get gray cuz black collects all kinds of dust. You can write to me for questions: marieblaszak77@gmail.com

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture