https://www.tinysa.org/wiki/

Get an Electronic Scan for Implants?

*Contains opinions of Targeted Justice. TJ does not give medical or legal advice. Please see a Doctor or Lawyer for advice.

In any court of law, evidence needs to be presented through a witness.

In a United States Federal Courtroom, the only scientific proof that is allowed into evidence must adhere to strict standards set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court. (You cannot sue the CIA, Space Force, or FBI in a State Court.) Just because you have “evidence” does not mean the court will allow it. It's called the Daubert Rule, from the case Daubert v. Merrell Dow. Generally, for any court to allow an Expert Witness to testify, he or she must have an MD or a PhD, published articles and have been accepted as an expert in prior cases.

There are exceptions to the rule, but they are rare. The Defendants will challenge your evidence and ask you to prove where you got it, and who is the expert.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daubert_standard

Questions to Ask:

Here are some questions you can ask, before paying someone to perform an electronic scan for implants:

1. What are your educational credentials that qualify you as an Expert Witness according to the Daubert Rule? Ask for his/her Curriculum Vitae.

2. How long have you been performing electronic scans of people?

3. Have you ever testified as an Expert Witness for electronic scans in a United States Courtroom?

4. Has a Courtroom ever rejected your evidence as an Expert Witness?

5. Has your electronic scan evidence ever been used to win a court case for a Targeted Individual?

6. What steps do you take to insure that outside electronic interference did not occur during the scan?

7. Have your instruments been calibrated according to ASTM or IEEE standards, within the last year?

NOTE 1:

The National Academies of Science have reported that Havana Syndrome is likely caused by “directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy.” These are the smartest scientists in the world. They have never mentioned anything about implants as the cause of Havana Syndrome.

Targeted Justice objects to claims counter to the National Academies of Science. Especially, if you do not hold a degree in Physics or Engineering, from a credible University.

https://www.nationalacademies.org/news/2020/12/new-report-assesses-illnesses-among-us-government-personnel-and-their-families-at-overseas-embassies

It is the opinion of TJ, that while implants may assist in tracking for targeting purposes, they are not the source or cause of your microwave attacks.

TJ has found there are many people that test positive for implants, but have no signs of being a Targeted Individual.

NOTE 2:

Targeted Justice has provided compelling information that the CIA and US Space Force are behind your microwave attacks.

It is not Russia or China. See the timeline here:

See our newsletter of 17 April 2024. “Targeting: China vs. Russia vs. US - Who is Behind it?”

What you can do.

If you simply want to know if you have illegal implants, first use the megaphone. It costs about $20.

You can purchase a Signal Analyzer (about $100) and do the scan yourself, or have a friend help you. But that evidence alone, will not likely be admissible, but can support a request from your MD for an ultrasound. TJ recommends the Tiny SA Ultra - it is inexpensive and easy to use.

Watch the short videos here:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/short-videos.html

The next step will be - get an ultrasound or X-ray image to see if an object is there, and then have a Plastic Surgeon remove it. If a Plastic Surgeon removes an implant - that will likely be admissible as evidence.

Take care to maintain the chain-of-custody, so you can swear to it in a court of law.

Here is what TJ recommends.

*Opinions of Targeted Justice. This is not medical advice or legal advice. Please see a Doctor or lawyer for advice.

1. Use the megaphone to find positive signals. Mark the spot with a pen.

2. Use a Signal Analyzer to determine the exact frequency it is emitting.

Scan from 1 Mhz to 5 GHz. According to Dr Roger Leir, some implants are found around 14 Mhz, 93 Mhz, and 2300 - 2500 Mhz.

3. Get an Ultrasound or X-ray to determine if an object is there. Some states may require a Doctor's permission to get these images. Other states allow anyone to request images.

Do not expect a Doctor to remove something, if you do not have proof. Online Doctors may be a cheap alternative, to get permission for an X-ray or Ultrasound.

4. Find a Plastic Surgeon that can remove it. We suggest finding a Plastic Surgeon that has a small private office and can do simple procedures in his office. The cost may be $200 - $400 for simple removals.

Some Plastic Surgeons may want to admit you to the hospital or emergency care, which will be very expensive. Don’t do that.

Yes - you will need to make some phone calls. TJ does not maintain a list of Plastic Surgeons.

Read our Implant Information here:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/implants.html

Remove WiFi cards

*Contains opinions of Targeted Justice

https://www.techwalla.com/articles/how-to-remove-a-wireless-card-from-a-laptop

TJ has found that most of the hacking on your laptop and router can be eliminated.

1. Use a wrist-grounding strap to prevent shock or damage to your equipment.

Remove the WiFi card from your laptop. Many websites will post a diagram

of the inside of your laptop (or one that is very similar). The WiFi card will usually

look like this. Tilt it at 45-degree angle and it pulls out. Note: This will likely void your warranty.

If your laptop is more than 1 year old, it is likely the manufacturer warranty has expired.

2. Remove the WiFi card from your router. The router has multiple antennas for sending out a WiFi signal. Open up the back of the router. Find the metal snaps that connect the antennas to the WiFi card. Disconnect them and remove the wifi card. Watch for other radio transmitter cards inside your router. Disable them.

3. Purchase shielded Ethernet cable. This is generally called Cat 8 Ethernet cable because they are shielded. Do not order it from Amazon.

You may also need an Ethernet to USB connector shown (RJ45 to USB). Plug it into your USB port. You will find that Ethernet connections are much faster and more secure than WiFi.

