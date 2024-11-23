/

German TV show explains Havana Syndrome?

They claim a “toy box” emits acoustic signals causing minor pain. Laughable. Even a child would not believe this…

The National Academies of Science have already stated - Havana Syndrome is likely caused by pulsed microwave weapons. The Academy is the most influential and respected group of scientists in the world. Apparently, the producers of the show did not believe these Academy scientists.

https://www.nationalacademies.org/news/2020/12/new-report-assesses-illnesses-among-us-government-personnel-and-their-families-at-overseas-embassies

/

So they got their own rookie scientist - a German physicist, who has no idea about scalar waves…

This German physicist came up with the “toy box theory:”

He did not demonstrate that the “toy box” produces Havana Syndrome, or that it produces excruciating pain. He did not explain how it affects only one person in a household? Why no one else in the family hears it? How does an acoustic “toy box” cause microwave burns? How does it follow a person in a car, or an airline flight without detection? Why is no one else on the airplane affected? How does it work underwater? - our TI’s report being under 12 feet of water and the signal is still present. Ask anyone with Voice-to-Skull (V2K) - the signal is still present under water. Only a scalar wave can produce clearly audible voice signals under water. Here is the test anyone can do - Drive into a remote area, get out of the car and and walk for a mile. Where is the “toy box” that is following and attacking you? Or get into a swimming pool… Neurologist James Giordano has never taken an advanced class in engineering or physics. He does not design or build microwave weapons. Understanding the effects on the brain - does not determine the weapon. These weapons were designed by engineers, not medical doctors, not neurologists. Remember, these attacks started in 1984 with Harlan Girard - before there were any cell towers or drones. Only a satellite can do that. And in 1984, only the Air Force Space Command had the GPS satellites to make it work. No other governments or military had the capability at that time. https://www.wanttoknow.info/voicesinheadelectronicharassment The Space Weapons Officers of Schriever Base, Delta 3 - openly admit they are using Electromagnetic Weapons. https://www.targetedjustice.com/key-evidence.html

Scalar beams that are directed by GPS satellites do not require implant chips, toy boxes, or anyone following you.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/scalar-weapons.html

/

FRAUD

The Producers of the German show promised to provide us a copy of the video BEFORE it was released. They lied about that too…

If you would like to write to some of the producers -

s.nitschke@lookout-film.de

lauer@lookout-film.de

/

There are many references we could add to this summary to demonstrate this show was a fraud. We will post more info in the comments below - please login to share your comments.

/

Join Melissa’s podcast - Sunday!

3pm Houston (Central time),

4 pm Eastern, 1pm Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

Email: chosen_heroes@proton.me

/

/

That Gang Stalking Show - Sunday

We were experiencing technical difficulties with the gov’t criminals. Let’s try again on Sunday at 4:30 Houston time (CST)

(5:30 pm Eastern, 2:30 pm Pacific)

To be a guest on the show, email: thatgangstalkingshow@gmail.com

https://www.youtube.com/@ThatGangStalkingShow/streams

/

/

/

Coming 11 December:

Targeted Justice Annual Review

Hear Dr Len Ber, Dr Sally Priester, Dr Valdemir Oliveiera, Attorney Ana Toledo, and the Officers of Targeted Justice.

7pm Houston CST, 8pm Eastern, 5pm Pacific

/

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = =

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc. https://obsproject.com/ / /

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

/

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/

/

/