Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
5h

Consider this:

1. He is likely "highly suggestible" according to the C1A definition, under MK-Ultra. This characteristic effects about 1/3 of the population.

2. He likely displays a "split personality" that is obvious to anyone that has known him since childhood.

3. His likely behavior will seem "cold and detached" to those that have known him since childhood.

Targeted Justice has the right to question and criticize any government official.

See Baumgartner v. United States.

We are a news media organization per Federal statutes.

Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
5h

I'm sure Tulsi is all over it ??

Reply
Share
1 reply by Targeted Justice, Inc.
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture