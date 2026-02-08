General Derek J. O’Malley - head of SAPCO. It is likely that he works closely with the C1A, perhaps even ignoring orders from Sec. Pete Hegseth.

What is a USAP?

The Targeted Individual Program is an Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP). This is above Top Secret. According the the US Constitution, all such programs are illegal, because their existence is blocked from the President and Intelligence Committees.

TJ has compelling evidence that the TI Program is a Level 35 Top Secret, Unacknowledged Access Program (USAP), code-named ULTRA.

The US Constitution requires that the President and Congress know about such programs. Yet they do not know…

Why would the C1A fund such programs under the black budget? - Because they want to break the law using your tax dollars. This is yet another reason to DEFUND the C1A.

We asked Grok about USAP’s:

Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAPs) are a subset of Special Access Programs (SAPs) within the Department of Defense (DoD), where the program’s existence itself is protected and not publicly acknowledged. This includes “waived” USAPs, which have even stricter reporting and access controls to prevent adverse impacts on national security. The governance, management, and oversight framework for USAPs is the same as for acknowledged SAPs, with additional safeguards for secrecy, such as restricted congressional reporting and enhanced access approvals.

esd.whs.mil

General Derek J. O’Malley is head of SAPCO.

https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/2224735/derek-j-omalley/

The key DoD policy document outlining this is DoD Instruction 5205.11, which emphasizes lifecycle management, security, and integration across both types of programs, without separate structures for USAPs.

https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodi/520511p.pdf

esd.whs.mil

At the highest level, the Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense hold ultimate authority over all DoD SAPs, including USAPs. The Deputy Secretary chairs the Special Access Program Oversight Committee (SAPOC), which provides strategic oversight, approves major actions like program establishment or disestablishment, and ensures alignment with national security priorities.

esd.whs.mil +2

Designated Oversight Authorities (OAs) under them include the Under Secretaries of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E)), Acquisition and Sustainment (USD(A&S)), Policy (USD(P)), and Intelligence and Security (USD(I&S)), who manage SAPs (and thus USAPs) within their respective domains through component-level SAP Central Offices.

esd.whs.mil +1

Day-to-day administration, policy implementation, and coordination for all DoD SAPs—including USAPs—falls to the Director of the DoD Special Access Program Central Office (SAPCO), who operates under the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

esd.whs.mil +2

This role involves interfacing with Congress, managing access repositories, nominating programs for governance reviews, and ensuring compliance with security classification guides. The current Director of DoD SAPCO is Major General Derek J. O’Malley, U.S. Air Force.

ncsi.com +1

#DeFundC1A

Back off - NOW.

