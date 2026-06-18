Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Jason Turner's avatar
Jason Turner
25m

Is this device legal to purchase & use? I wouldnt want to do anything to give law enforcement or others to arrest me.

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2 replies by Targeted Justice, Inc. and others
Christopher Ahrens's avatar
Christopher Ahrens
30m

All you need is a radar detector.

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