Analog Gauss Meter

You can purchase a modified analog gauss meter from

TargetSourceLLC.com

https://www.targetsourcellc.com

Everyone is being tracked by satellites. This is a Federal crime and a serious Constitutional violation.

These meters have been modified to amplify the signal and produce a sound that anyone can hear.

Everyone is being illegally tracked by Lockheed and Boeing GPS satellites. Your precise GPS location is known by the US Space Force, C1A, and NSA - 24 hours every day. The coordinates are accurate to 1/2 inch.

The tracking signal uses 3200 - 3750 MHz (S Band), and many people can feel the microwave pulse using your hand or forearm, over the top-back part of your head.

Schriever Space Force Base is the largest satellite operations facility in the world.

Troubleshooting notes for the customized Gauss Meter:

Check to make sure the switch is on. Depress the large side button until it makes a buzzing sound. No sound? Replace the battery. If the meter does not respond - try changing the “volume” dial which was customized by TargetSourceLLC.com Place a magnet near the signal meter - does it move the needle? If not - the criminals may be trying to hack your device. Remove the battery to reset the device. /

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Archbishop Vigano - Targeted Individual?

Archbishop Vigano is a respected man among many religions.

Archbishop Vigano wrote a letter to the Pope.

The details are disturbing. If this interests you, then read on…

https://joehoft.com/archbishop-vigano-releases-letter-he-sent-pope-leo/?

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