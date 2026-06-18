Gauss Meter Proves You are Being Tracked
Everyone is being illegally tracked by satellites
Analog Gauss Meter
You can purchase a modified analog gauss meter from
TargetSourceLLC.com
https://www.targetsourcellc.com
Everyone is being tracked by satellites. This is a Federal crime and a serious Constitutional violation.
These meters have been modified to amplify the signal and produce a sound that anyone can hear.
Everyone is being illegally tracked by Lockheed and Boeing GPS satellites. Your precise GPS location is known by the US Space Force, C1A, and NSA - 24 hours every day. The coordinates are accurate to 1/2 inch.
The tracking signal uses 3200 - 3750 MHz (S Band), and many people can feel the microwave pulse using your hand or forearm, over the top-back part of your head.
Schriever Space Force Base is the largest satellite operations facility in the world.
Troubleshooting notes for the customized Gauss Meter:
Check to make sure the switch is on.
Depress the large side button until it makes a buzzing sound. No sound? Replace the battery.
If the meter does not respond - try changing the “volume” dial which was customized by TargetSourceLLC.com
Place a magnet near the signal meter - does it move the needle? If not - the criminals may be trying to hack your device. Remove the battery to reset the device.
/
/
Archbishop Vigano - Targeted Individual?
Archbishop Vigano is a respected man among many religions.
Archbishop Vigano wrote a letter to the Pope.
The details are disturbing. If this interests you, then read on…
https://joehoft.com/archbishop-vigano-releases-letter-he-sent-pope-leo/?
/
Is this device legal to purchase & use? I wouldnt want to do anything to give law enforcement or others to arrest me.
All you need is a radar detector.