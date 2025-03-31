Illegal Gag Order

Dr Sally Priester has been under an illegal and unconstitutional gag order, issued by the Puerto Rico Department of Health at the behest of Dr. Victor Ramos, former president of the College Board of Surgeons in Puerto Rico. The first one stated that she was not allowed to discuss or publish her opinions about anything regarding COVID-19. The second one, notified on July 21, 2024, substituted the first one and prohibits her from ever criticizing any governmental effort in the management of future pandemics.

Back in 2020, Dr Priester was one of the few brave, outspoken doctors that was opposed to mass vaccinations, without thorough clinical evaluations. In December 2020, Dr. Victor Ramos wrote a letter to the Medical Board complaining about Dr Priester's outspoken opinions regarding the PLANdemic, which resulted in the illegal gag order.

Dr Victor Ramos - the corrupt doctor.

Because of the original gag order, Dr. Priester was not allowed to talk about the experimental vaccine. Consequently, 93% of the population in Puerto Rico got jabbed at least twice – the highest rate in the nation. Many people are dying.

Dr. Ramos is a well-known incompetent pediatrician. During his work in the Emergency Room of a Puerto Rico hospital, he displayed his incompetence by repeatedly being unable to diagnose and treat simple emergencies. His lack of transparency has led to his nomination for the Secretary of Health in Puerto Rico, which is strongly opposed by many citizens. This was done by the crooked Governor of Puerto Rico, Jenniffer Gonzalez.

https://www.sanjuandailystar.com/post/in-senate-hearing-d%C3%ADaz-insists-ramos-is-unfit-to-become-health-secretary



If confirmed, Dr. Ramos will be at the helm of the Department of Health that controls the Licensing Board.

Dr. Priester’s case for damages against him is also stayed.



Dr Priester has fought this illegal gag order for years. The United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico unbelievably, affirmed the gag order.



The case is now at the appeals court in Boston, which has sat on the case for 22 months. Never in United States Judicial history has an Appeals Court sat on a case for two years, and refused to decide. Obviously, they know it is illegal and unconstitutional to place a gag order on any civilian Medical Doctor. It is a violation of Free Speech, under the First Amendment.

Dr Priester's has filed a Mandamus Motion at the U.S. Supreme Court - to force the Boston Appeals Court to rule on Case 22-1694. It is outrageous that such a case should take so long to adjudicate. The corruption that is on-going in Puerto Rico is atrocious. (Puerto Rico is a "Territory" of the United States. The people born there are U.S. citizens.)

Today Monday, starting at 3pm, there will be mass protests against Dr Ramos in Old San Juan, near the Governor’s Mansion (LaFortaleza). Few people want him to become the Secretary of Health. It is indicative of the criminality at the Governor's Office.

Can you imagine being told, that if you talk about a certain subject, that you can be fined $5,000 for each incident, have your medical license revoked, and even go to jail on contempt charges?

Here's what you can do to help:



1 If you live in Puerto Rico - please join the protests in Old San Juan near the Governor's Mansion, today at 3pm.

2 You can write to the Governor's Office and let them know you do not support this incompetent and dubious doctor as Secretary of Health. Tag her on X: @RepJenniffer; @lafortalezadepr

3 You can write to the FBI and ask they reopen their investigation on possible crimes committed Dr Victor Ramos while he was president of the College of Surgeons.

Contact the FBI: tips.fbi.gov

Brain Fog & Memory Loss

Many Targeted Individuals suffer from 'brain fog" and short-term memory loss. It is one of the biological effects of microwave attacks. The short story is, many doctors have documented calcium depletion in the brain.. Here are some technical papers for those that want to dig into the research. For those that want some relief, you might try calcium supplements. Calcium supplements that contain magnesium are better absorbed and processed by the body. Read the labels.

Some people have noted that it takes 2 or 3 days for the body to process the calcium and replenish what is needed in the brain. (It's not like taking an aspirin.)

Other natural sources of calcium include cheese, milk, ice cream, etc.

*This is not medical advise. Please consult a doctor.

Technical papers on Calcium depletion:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2689218/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6660135/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/calcium-depletion/

