When you learn the capabilities of remote neural monitoring, you start questioning if those events of your past that you deemed as acts of synchronicity were really random coincidences or carefully set out PsyOps by the government criminals that run the targeted individual ‘Program’.

A few days ago, I looked at my Instagram profile. It had been months since I had last seen it.

I could not believe my eyes when I came across this post of January, 2021, that I had forgotten about.

This post was the year before I discovered that for decades I had been a targeted individual and before meeting Richard Lighthouse!!!

Standing before the walls of El Morro Fortress, illuminated by its Lighthouse, I wrote in my post:

“#Stillstanding after both of us having weathered formidable storms, its lighthouse is an #inspiration as well as a reminder to #lookwithin when in need to decide upon the right #path to follow.”

The year after after that picture was taken, in September, 2022, Richard Lighthouse and Targeted Justice airlifted me out of Puerto Rico to work in what would become Targeted Justice v. Garland, an extraordinary lawsuit in pursuit of shutting down the highly illegal #TargetedIndividual program.

When I arrived in Houston to prepare for the legal battle to shut down this evil program, I did not know Richard Lighthouse. I just got on a plane and flew out of my beloved island where I was certain I would be murdered. I took unprecedented risks of going to a city where I had no friends or family because staying in my beloved island was not an alternative.

Mr. Lighthouse took an enormous risk as well – taking in a stranger for the sake of securing an attorney that would take on what others had refused to.

For weeks on end and under Richard’s guidance, I worked night and day to learn everything I needed to know about the targeted individual program. I read studies, court cases, individual filings, audit reports of the Terrorist Screening Center, patents, articles and books. Anything I could get my hands on to learn by way of a crash course of everything I needed to know to devise a strategy and draft a solid legal pleading based on uncontroverted facts and documents, many of which Richard had culled for years.

I also read emails and correspondence by targeted individuals, meeting many of them personally. Their stories inspired me to work night and day and set the stage for the myriad of “A Ha!” moments during the learning/creative process.

Throughout it all, Richard was a patient mentor that thoroughly explained to me everything from satellite tracking to the Council on Foreign Relations and its ties to the ‘Program’. I have lost count on how many times he’s had to explain to me about vircator weapons and microwave beams so I could effectively communicate about it.

Richard Lighthouse has shed light upon the factual, historical and scientific path for me to follow in pursuit of justice for all targeted individuals. He has been a lighthouse in the extraordinary journey of bringing out to the light the ‘Program’ that operates in the dark.

Richard is the embodiment of the 4D’s: discipline, drive, dedication and the desire to do the best. His unflinching commitment to shutting down the program has put him through outrageous torture that few will ever know.

Through correspondence and personal testimonies, I have come to learn that I am not the only one to attest that, through the Grace of God, “Richard Lighthouse saved my life.”

I am certain that with his indefatigable collaboration, we will shut down the ‘Program’.

And for that, everyone should all be grateful.

The caption of my Morro lighthouse post before I met Richard Lighthouse is proof positive that – just like he has assured me a million times–as much as they try, the government criminals do not control everything.

Do not relinquish to them your God-given free will.

My Instagram post was just one act of #synchronicity that no criminal reading my brain or manipulating my implants could have concocted or prevented.

Do not doubt for a second that God is in control in our battle for Freedom.

When we shut down the criminal torture “Program’, I will stand once again in front of the majestic lighthouse that will be still standing tall, lit, and patiently waiting to greet me in my beloved Old San Juan.

Thanks for listening.

Ana Toledo, Esq.

anatoledo.substack.com

/

Targeted Action 2024

On Aug. 28-30, 2024, the targeted community will join in an unprecedented #TargetedAction2024 event demanding an end to the targeting program. We are going to Colorado Springs, at the belly of the beast from where #governmentcriminals run their torture operation against humanity. Join

https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila, @PSardonicus, @priesterspr, @RLighthouse9, @CraigLaforest, GoGi, and many other leaders in the community will be there! Keep updated with the program here:

https://targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

If you truly want to shut down the TI Program - Be There! Sign up here:

https://forms.office.com/r/HbUvnBKPfk

@tieventsdotorg

@TIClub3/

/

/

AA MEETING FACILITATORS FOR TI’s NEEDED

Meetings are being organized under the AA organization online. Looking for AA meeting facilitators to host Alcoholics Anonymous meeting one day a week for our TI community.

1. I'm asking if they could please have at least three years of sobriety.

2. A firm commitment to host a meeting one night a week.

3. A strong desire to uphold the primary purpose of Alcoholics Anonymous.

We will provide literature and also training for leadership meetings. Those interested, please contact:

Melodie

aagrouplead@proton.me

/

THIS FRIDAY - Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program

https://clouthub.com/vaxxchoice

12 noon, Eastern Time (EDT)

Attorneys talk about the legal issues. Don’t miss it!

/

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

We are representatives of the news media per 5 USC 552(a)(4)(A)(ii)(III).

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

by check:

Targeted Justice

​ P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.

2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.

3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

/

/