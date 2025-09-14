Former Congressman confirms DEW and Neuroweapons

Former Congressman Curt Weldon, who was vice-chair of the House Homeland Security Committee: "The U.S. and other countries are now using directed energy weapons...to affect the human brain...[there's research into] the use of wave patterns to penetrate the brains of human beings to control their minds, their actions, without their having any ability to stop that from occurring." Weldon says he began warning of this in 1997. This clip of Weldon is taken from an interview with James Corbett posted to The Official Corbett Report Rumble channel on September 4, 2025.

Lynne Scott Haggerman speaks with Ana Toledo, attorney for Targeted Justice, to expose the massive scale of government weaponization targeting thousands and thousands of innocent Americans.

Maine Legislature introduces Bill.

4 March 2025 | Introduced – Maine LD825 (SP345) – An Act to Prohibit Geoengineering, Including the Use of Cloud Seeding, Weather Modification, Excessive Radio Waves and Microwave Radiation.

