AJ - Former CIA Chief of Station Breaks Silence on Microwave Weapons | SRS #283

Feb 26 2026

Shawn Ryan Show

AJ is a former senior CIA operations officer and twice-selected Chief of Station who served across the full spectrum of clandestine operations, including warzones, denied areas, and austere overseas postings. A U.S. Naval Academy graduate with a B.S. in Physics and a former Marine combat arms officer, AJ spent his career leading high-risk missions in defense of U.S. national security.



In 2021, while serving in Southeast Asia, AJ experienced what he describes as a directed energy attack associated with reported Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs). He recounts an acute neurological event followed by lasting cognitive, physical, and autonomic symptoms. Subsequent medical evaluations documented biomarkers consistent with brain injury and confirmed dysautonomia, among other measurable abnormalities.



Drawing on historical research into directed energy programs and Cold War-era microwave investigations, AJ has spoken publicly about the broader national security implications of emerging non-kinetic weapons.



Following his medical retirement, he became an advocate for transparency, proper medical protocols, and full implementation of the Havana Act, engaging with congressional oversight bodies and senior national security officials to push for accountability and care for affected personnel.

/

How the CIA creates hatred against Targeted Individuals.

They use subliminal messaging. This is the same technology used for V2K - except the volume is turned down, to where only your subconscious mind can hear it. This is being done RIGHT NOW, to the entire population. Most of it is done using cell towers and digital beamforming. They can do it to your co-workers to get them to bully you, without giving any specific instructions to attack you.

“You hate him.”

“You hate him.”

“You hate him.” - repeated thousands of time using subliminal messages.

Dr Ewen Cameron was the horrific CIA doctor that perfected this technique in the 1960’s - he called it “Psychic Driving.”

\

There is compelling evidence that Elon may be a Targeted Individual:

Nearly Half of Jury Pool Dismissed in Elon Musk Trial After Prospective Jurors Openly Admit They ‘Hate’ Him

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/nearly-half-jury-pool-dismissed-elon-musk-tria

\