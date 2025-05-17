One of the flyers recommended by Targeted Justice. When we shared this with Senate staff members - in 10 seconds they can grasp what we are talking about. Very effective.
Please share and post everywhere.
You can share this flyer with your state representatives. Have you been to your State Capitol or the Capitol of your country? We urge you to make an effort.
More flyers:
https://targetedjustice.com/flyers
What did you do today to shutdown the targeting program?
I tell EVERYONE 🗽🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸💥🌻Speak up Speak Loud Write Letters Send Emails Send snail mail to everyone in your city state community council... don't hide in dark . Shine ON 💥🗽🦅🇺🇸🦅 SPREAD THE WORD, so many answer saying same thing happening to them. Metro area Phoenix I have found 3 other folks who are getting hit .. what's the agenda??! Move/Kill citizens so "illegal guests" can take your place..your home etc...dont Stop !!! Fight Fight Fight 🦅🇺🇸🦅🗽💥
Every time I go on the internet I bring up the conversation about targeting. How my life has been
controlled, how the experiments on us were for weapons of war. I'm under surveillance 24/7by sexual deviants. Valuables stolen no matter how you hide them or passwords because they can discover what they want through the wall cameras. Sexually controlled by frequencies for their pleasure either through the sex act or taped. Robbery. Isolation from family...emotions manipulated .I also try to tell them this is their future and their children's as well. No one will be exempt but mostly I pass out The Nuremberg Code about informed consent the Declaration of Independence and Rosa Koires book Behind the Green Mask about the land grab now in process . How everyone is being burnt or driven out of the middle of the country to the coasts.Our town just voted in the WEF despite my warnings. So be it .. you invite the devil in he will sit and his gift will be famine and economic slavery.
Regards
Barbara Guillette
