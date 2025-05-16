Targeted Justice Newsletter

Wilfredo Torres
4h

Bravo !!!, this is a very creative way to fight; mass-mailing someone who is on our side.

Blessings to Ana Toledo, Esq., and the Targeted Justice team.

Now more than ever there is hope because the new administration is composed of TI's like Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, Peter Navarro, etc. etc. etc.

Sonny Pearson
2h

So what is being done I still suffer from micwaves electronic surveillance systems while at home I watched Kash and Tusli on AND WE KNOW on Bit Chute along with others like Pete they been in office long time to a TI and we are still being targeted and for what we pay taxes we live life's around family grandkids while being attacked how do we know if this stuff hurt the baby's so what's being done to kill the Patriots Act just saying where is the help and we need like 10.5 million for there disrespect.

