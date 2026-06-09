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OD's avatar
OD
6h

i am also experiencing twitching like that... i am assuming that it is their technology real time causing it. God Bless : Good bye 702 !!!!!

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Matt's avatar
Matt
6hEdited

Muscle spasms and twitches. I could be in bed and almost be asleep and they can make a leg jerk. I've noticed a significant decline in it since reprising a simple grounding session (feet directly on grass) of approximately 30 minutes daily.

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