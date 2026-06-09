FISA Expires on Friday
FISA Section 702 expires on Friday.
FISA Section 702 is currently set to expire on June 12, 2026, unless Congress reauthorizes it beforehand.
The FBI criminals continue to abuse 702 to spy, surveil, and harass Targeted Individuals (Non-Investigative Subjects).
Fix FISA. Require warrants. Uphold the Fourth Amendment.
Contact your Congressmen!
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Uncontrolled Body Movements
Tardive Dyskinesia
*Contains opinions of Targeted Justice
Big Pharma has started to advertise chemical medications, for what might be part of the targeting program and MK-Ultra.
These commercials appear on YouTube and other mainstream channels.
Tardive dyskinesia (TD)— is a neurological movement disorder that causes involuntary, repetitive, and uncontrollable movements, most commonly in the face, tongue, neck, trunk, arms, or legs.
Common symptoms
Movements are typically choreiform (dance-like), athetoid (writhing), or stereotyped (repetitive). Examples include:
Facial grimacing or blinking/eyebrow arching.
Lip smacking, puckering, or chewing motions.
Tongue thrusting, protrusion, or “fly-catching” movements.
Rapid eye blinking.
Jerking or twisting of the neck, arms, legs, fingers (e.g., piano-playing motions), or trunk.
Rocking, pelvic thrusting, or difficulty swallowing in more severe cases.
Symptoms are allegedly tied to certain prescription drugs. But strangely, some TI’s claim to have the symptoms without any medications.
This is not medical advice. See a doctor.
As a TI - Do you experience uncontrolled body movements?
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i am also experiencing twitching like that... i am assuming that it is their technology real time causing it. God Bless : Good bye 702 !!!!!
Muscle spasms and twitches. I could be in bed and almost be asleep and they can make a leg jerk. I've noticed a significant decline in it since reprising a simple grounding session (feet directly on grass) of approximately 30 minutes daily.