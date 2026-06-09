FISA Section 702 expires on Friday.

FISA Section 702 is currently set to expire on June 12, 2026, unless Congress reauthorizes it beforehand.



The FBI criminals continue to abuse 702 to spy, surveil, and harass Targeted Individuals (Non-Investigative Subjects).



Fix FISA. Require warrants. Uphold the Fourth Amendment.

Contact your Congressmen!

/

Uncontrolled Body Movements

Tardive Dyskinesia

*Contains opinions of Targeted Justice

Big Pharma has started to advertise chemical medications, for what might be part of the targeting program and MK-Ultra.

These commercials appear on YouTube and other mainstream channels.

Tardive dyskinesia (TD)— is a neurological movement disorder that causes involuntary, repetitive, and uncontrollable movements, most commonly in the face, tongue, neck, trunk, arms, or legs.

Common symptoms

Movements are typically choreiform (dance-like), athetoid (writhing), or stereotyped (repetitive). Examples include:

Facial grimacing or blinking/eyebrow arching.

Lip smacking, puckering, or chewing motions.

Tongue thrusting, protrusion, or “fly-catching” movements.

Rapid eye blinking.

Jerking or twisting of the neck, arms, legs, fingers (e.g., piano-playing motions), or trunk.

Rocking, pelvic thrusting, or difficulty swallowing in more severe cases.

Symptoms are allegedly tied to certain prescription drugs. But strangely, some TI’s claim to have the symptoms without any medications.

This is not medical advice. See a doctor.

As a TI - Do you experience uncontrolled body movements?

/