*Opinions of Targeted Justice
Judge James Boasberg
This is the criminal that allowed the FBI to illegally spy on you, and send gangstalkers from the Fusion Centers. He is a horrible criminal that deserves a Nuremberg Trial. He is pure Deep State.
Barack Obama nominated him to the US district court for the District of Columbia. Chief Justice John G. Roberts appointed him to the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in 2014, and he served as the presiding judge of the FISC from 2020 to 2021
Remember the FBI Agent that lied to the FISA court? Judge Boasberg gave him probation and no jail time!
If you were gangstalked between 2014 - 2021, this is one of the men who approved the FBI’s illegal FISA warrants to do it.
Boasberg and his criminal conspirators approved 99.7% of the FBI’s illegal requests.
https://dailycaller.com/2017/03/06/fisa-surveillance-requests-are-almost-never-rejected/
His recent rulings against the President involve his daughter working on woke contracts for the US government. He basically ruled to make sure she had a job. He “accidentally” forgot to recuse himself…
/
His full name is James Emanuel Boasberg. His wife’s name is Elizabeth Manson Boasberg. According to fastpeoplesearch.com, they live in a $2.4MM mansion in Washington DC. How does a man who is on a government paycheck most of his life, afford a $2.4MM mansion?
https://www.fastpeoplesearch.com/elizabeth-manson_id_G-5290617721523406253
His daughter’s name is Katharine. She works for a woke organization called NGO Partners for Justice. They are anti-incarceration, and they provide legal advice to criminal aliens and violent gang members.
/
“Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy discussed these allegations on Fox News, saying that there are two ways a citizen’s electronic communications can be intercepted: via a FISA court or a criminal inquiry.
In order for the FISA court to approve a warrant request, there must be probable cause. If approved, a FISA warrant can last for an amount of time determined by the court, often ranging from three months to a year.
The court is meant to be a covert one and is located in a windowless room within the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. It is made up of 11 judges who serve seven-year terms. An approved FISA warrant can allow U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct wiretapping, monitoring and data gathering.
The incredibly small number of rejected warrant requests showcases how the FISA court is regarded as nothing more than a rubber stamp for domestic intelligence gathering by agencies like the NSA.”
/
Digital Warriors
We need Digital Warriors to post on Twitter/X & Truth Social -
“We are the 278,000. Investigate Codes 3 & 4 of the FBI’s TSDB.
No known ties to terrorism. - according to OIG.
Illegal Government Blacklist!”
/
Join our Digital Warriors -
Contact the White House & Gov’t Agencies on Twitter/X.
Tag these HANDLES on Twitter/X -
@RapidResponse47
@FBIDirectorKash
@Kash_Patel
@DBongino
@TulsiGabbard
@DNIGabbard
@KristiNoem
@AGPamBondi
@PamBondi
@HarmeetKDillon
@SecDef
@PeteHegseth
/
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====
Digital Warriors -
Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, etc.
They will block it, if you just post the LINK.
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =
/
Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
/
Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
/
1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.
Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI
/
As we have stated many time on our website - Targeted Justice only seeks non-violent solutions, and we never intend to threaten anyone.
/
That face says it all…
And also why do we need this judges wives and daughters names that TJ oddly put in this newsletter?? How awful of you. See people this is all nonsense. I feel like we are being baited. Someone desperate may pay this judge a visit and do something awful, and it comes back to gaslighting TI's.
There is no proof about this guy approving of you being a Target. There is no proof that this is exactly how anyone even gets nominated to be on this Watch List. It exists, but how do we know for sure it is the FBI TSC? We don't. Though it is highly likely.
So this guy is in the news now and TJ pounces on him and speculates he is the harbinger of your destruction. And with no proof at all. None. I am not defending him, and disagree with him and think he is corrupt. But I need actual facts, not guilt by association of a Title.
And don't you think it is odd with TJ leaving real names, and even the price of the house so you can easily find it? Is this not doxxing or damn close... And the daughters name? See this is nonsense. This is not how people who claim to be conservatives would act. Honestly is not doxxing primarily (not always) but primarily a tool of the left? So what is going on here?
Wouldn't the "deep state" right now just love a crazy schizo right wing who thinks he is Targeted to do something to this judge? And further escalate a civil war and to counter any negative press on Tesla riots. I hope TJ will not attack like this and put out meaningful newsletters. This is all Rage Bait at the best and at the worst....????? You decide. Do research. Trust your intuition. After every TJ video or newsletter I feel dirty or like something is wrong.