*Opinions of Targeted Justice

Judge James Boasberg

This is the criminal that allowed the FBI to illegally spy on you, and send gangstalkers from the Fusion Centers. He is a horrible criminal that deserves a Nuremberg Trial. He is pure Deep State.

Barack Obama nominated him to the US district court for the District of Columbia. Chief Justice John G. Roberts appointed him to the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in 2014, and he served as the presiding judge of the FISC from 2020 to 2021

Remember the FBI Agent that lied to the FISA court? Judge Boasberg gave him probation and no jail time!

If you were gangstalked between 2014 - 2021, this is one of the men who approved the FBI’s illegal FISA warrants to do it.

Boasberg and his criminal conspirators approved 99.7% of the FBI’s illegal requests.

https://dailycaller.com/2017/03/06/fisa-surveillance-requests-are-almost-never-rejected/

His recent rulings against the President involve his daughter working on woke contracts for the US government. He basically ruled to make sure she had a job. He “accidentally” forgot to recuse himself…

/

His full name is James Emanuel Boasberg. His wife’s name is Elizabeth Manson Boasberg. According to fastpeoplesearch.com, they live in a $2.4MM mansion in Washington DC. How does a man who is on a government paycheck most of his life, afford a $2.4MM mansion?

https://www.fastpeoplesearch.com/elizabeth-manson_id_G-5290617721523406253

His daughter’s name is Katharine. She works for a woke organization called NGO Partners for Justice. They are anti-incarceration, and they provide legal advice to criminal aliens and violent gang members.

/

“Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy discussed these allegations on Fox News, saying that there are two ways a citizen’s electronic communications can be intercepted: via a FISA court or a criminal inquiry.

In order for the FISA court to approve a warrant request, there must be probable cause. If approved, a FISA warrant can last for an amount of time determined by the court, often ranging from three months to a year.

The court is meant to be a covert one and is located in a windowless room within the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. It is made up of 11 judges who serve seven-year terms. An approved FISA warrant can allow U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct wiretapping, monitoring and data gathering.

The incredibly small number of rejected warrant requests showcases how the FISA court is regarded as nothing more than a rubber stamp for domestic intelligence gathering by agencies like the NSA.”

/

