Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica's avatar
Monica
4h

Look Out Fa Charlie on YouTube is the best for this subject of sound warfare...He's been covering this for a decade & it's the most insane topic to me. I wish for everyone to be made aware of this exact operation bc it's going to become more of an issue

Reply
Share
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
4h

Thank you, Doc!

We appreciate you more than you know!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture