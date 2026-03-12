Audacity software (free) - https://www.audacityteam.org/download/

\

We don’t know where she is placing the microphone - but you can try different locations and see what works best - skull, ear, face bone, etc.

\

\

Don’t Say that Word!



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-solomon-reveals-dni-tulsi-gabbard-fbi-release/

Essentially, if you spoke about certain issues or used specific phrases, you were automatically deemed a “national security threat,” placed on a list, and subjected to clandestine government surveillance.

In other words, if you said something or spoke a certain way about a specific issue, you potentially were deemed a national security threat to the United States, and you were put under an assessment and potentially a criminal investigation.

Recently, FBI agents working for Kash Patel found this operation. They found the SCIF where it was hidden, found the code-word name for it, and located the prohibited-access file.

“We are finding documents literally tucked away in the back of safes in random offices in these bags and in other areas, which again speaks to the intent of those who are trying to hide the truth from the American people and trying to cover up the politicization that was led by people like John Brennan and James Clapper and others…” — Tulsi Gabbard, DNI

\

\