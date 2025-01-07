Dr Len Ber has released the first civilian report on Havana Syndrome & AHI. This important technical paper is one of many steps to expose the US Government’s cover-up of these crimes against humanity.
“Collecting Information on Diagnosed Cases of “Havana Syndrome” and its Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) among Civilians Occurring on US Soil.”
The Civilian Registry for diagnosed Havana Syndrome victims (CRHS) was established in August of 2024 for the purpose of facilitating tracking and investigation into the prevalence of HS and its acute episodes known as AHI on US soil. The need for creating this registry was prompted by the lack of effort on the side of the US government and US health agencies to monitor and investigate this condition among the general public.
For questions regarding the Civilian Registry or the Report please e-mail CivilianRegistry@protonmail.com
On Substack:
On ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/387759199
On Academia: https://www.academia.edu/126850884
On TJ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7282126325815877632/
On TargetedJustice.com:
Link to the PDF file on TargetedJustice.com:
https://www.targetedjustice.com/uploads/1/1/6/3/116323993/2025.01.06_crhs_interim_report_final_version.pdf
/
/
Keep These Flyers in your Car
Flyer for Police and Sheriff’s Dept
Keep these in your car. Politely give one to a police officer. If the police car is parked - put one under the windshield wiper.
/
/
Flyer for the Homeless
We have encountered many homeless that do not know they are targeted. Some are hearing voices. Give them a flyer at the traffic light, along with some spare change.
/
/
“These programs were never about terrorism: they're about economic spying, social control, and diplomatic manipulation. They're about power.”
― Edward Snowden
/
VOLUNTEERS
We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?
Write to TJustice2@proton.me
/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
/
Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at
TargetedJustice.substack.com
TI from Canada... is there something more in Canada, more help? more info? more places to report being a TI.. anything? thank you
Anna, do you really want to relay the same plandemic shite than 5 years ago from the psychopaths?