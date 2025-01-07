Dr Len Ber has released the first civilian report on Havana Syndrome & AHI. This important technical paper is one of many steps to expose the US Government’s cover-up of these crimes against humanity.

“Collecting Information on Diagnosed Cases of “Havana Syndrome” and its Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) among Civilians Occurring on US Soil.”

The Civilian Registry for diagnosed Havana Syndrome victims (CRHS) was established in August of 2024 for the purpose of facilitating tracking and investigation into the prevalence of HS and its acute episodes known as AHI on US soil. The need for creating this registry was prompted by the lack of effort on the side of the US government and US health agencies to monitor and investigate this condition among the general public.

For questions regarding the Civilian Registry or the Report please e-mail CivilianRegistry@protonmail.com

On Substack:

On ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/387759199

On Academia: https://www.academia.edu/126850884

On TJ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7282126325815877632/

On TargetedJustice.com:

Link to the PDF file on TargetedJustice.com:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/uploads/1/1/6/3/116323993/2025.01.06_crhs_interim_report_final_version.pdf

Keep These Flyers in your Car

Flyer for Police and Sheriff’s Dept

Keep these in your car. Politely give one to a police officer. If the police car is parked - put one under the windshield wiper.

Flyer for the Homeless

We have encountered many homeless that do not know they are targeted. Some are hearing voices. Give them a flyer at the traffic light, along with some spare change.

“These programs were never about terrorism: they're about economic spying, social control, and diplomatic manipulation. They're about power.”

― Edward Snowden

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

