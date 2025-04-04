FIRST FRIDAY PRAYERS

"For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.”

Matthew 18:20

12:00 pm EST/ 11:00 am CST - conference call number:

518-425-1318

Please join us for this important gathering.

/

Friday April 4th

Im Auge des Sturms

( In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems, Vice President for Targeted Justice

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time.

/

Sunday, April 6th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/

Dr John Hall’s websites

The Wayback Machine has stored Dr John Hall’s archived websites, but the government criminals don’t want you to see it? The tabs keep crashing for some reason…

DrJohnRHall.com first appeared in 2003:

https://web.archive.org/web/20180402014008/http://drjohnrhall.com/

Satweapons.com first appeared in 2009:

https://web.archive.org/web/20180325165400/http://satweapons.com

/

Brennan Center Report

https://www.brennancenter.org/media/11828/download

A quote from this report:

"The reasonable suspicion standard for watch list nominations compounds this situation, as it requires only that a nominator (or reviewer) thinks the candidate “might meet the criteria, even if the nominators think they probably do not.” (64)

/

Government Gangsters

“spread disinformation, spurn fairness, or even violate their oaths of office for political and personal gain, all at the expense of equal justice and American national security. Within the government, they operate at the highest levels of almost every agency, from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to the intelligence community to the Department of Defense (DoD). In many ways, this bureaucratic wing of the Deep State is the most dangerous.”

― Kash Patel, Government Gangsters

/