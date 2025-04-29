First Documented Use of V2K
V2K was first used in 1957 by British Intelligence on a ship at sea. Well documented. Evelyn Waugh - "The Ordeal of Gilbert Pinfold."
Waugh details his real-life experiences being harassed and threatened in the book. Waugh's book was published in July 1957. His accounts closely resemble today's gangstalking and Voice-to-Skull (V2K) reports. In a letter of 15 August 1957, Waugh stated that, "Mr Pinfold's experiences were almost exactly my own." The real-life events took place on a British ship at sea. It is apparent that British intelligence was experimenting with the technology.
See our timeline.
https://targetedjustice.com/timeline
Congressman Wants More Investigations into Havana Syndrome
Rep. Rick Crawford, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said last Wednesday he supports a new intelligence community investigation into brain injuries suffered by diplomatic and intelligence personnel, dubbed Havana Syndrome.
He believes Havana Syndrome is the result of some type of “foreign attack.”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/24/rep-rick-crawford-house-intelligence-leader-favors-greater-havana/
This is how sick the C1A criminals are
6 women in France have 24/7 genital stimulation. They are Targeted Individuals and don’t know it, yet. Read on Mira! by Ana Toledo:
TI Support Group for Trafficking
Targeted Justice would like to start a TI Support Group for Women only, that have experienced abuse or trafficking. We need 2 leaders that can support a weekly Conference Call. First names only. Please don’t use your real name. Put “Trafficking” in the subject line.
TJustice2@proton.me
Many J6ers are Targeted Individuals:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/exclusive-interview-zach-rehl-joe-biggs-post-prison/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
Chris Wray states Havana Syndrome is real; in TJ v Garland, et al, defendants' attorney says our claims are fantastical...🤷🏽♀️ https://youtu.be/50EJpSZszWQ?si=2CIVJH62tCh-ByCO