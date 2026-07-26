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Paul's avatar
Paul
11hEdited

Mike Moreals tracked all of this. He and his family one by one and then Mike last are dead. He has been scrubbed from history. I hear the low flying big noise planes before another weather change as mostly a weird rain filled with particulate. Mike showed the direct lines going to a fire on Satellite style systems. Above ground or bounced off the ionis was never worked out. The images would be doctored over a few days to never happened on replay. WE are dealing a sophisticated weather manipulation program. DARPA for sure

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Brady AAA's avatar
Brady AAA
3h

This information should be shared with governments worldwide! Let's

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