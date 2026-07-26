Fires in France & Spain - Get an Infrared Camera to see the Satellite Laser Strikes.
More “Wildfires”
The timing and location of these fires is just a coincidence?
Europe is burning. France + Spain: 250,000+ people evacuated this weekend alone. France: 98,000 hectares destroyed, a new national record. Worst wildfire crisis in the country’s history.
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/france-orders-largest-peacetime-evacuation-wwii-wildfires-rage
The fires are likely be ignited by two methods - satellites and MQ9 drones.
The satellites use an infrared frequency, which is invisible to the human eye. However, a special camera that detects infrared frequencies can see the laser beam. The specific frequency is called “near infrared” or NIR ( 1064 nm).
Bottom line for most users: For actual imaging/video, go with a full-spectrum converted DSLR/mirrorless or a Sionyx Aurora. These are the only realistic consumer-level solutions, that can see 1064 nm wavelength.
Dedicated Consumer NIR Night-Vision Cameras:
Sionyx Aurora series (Aurora Black, etc.) SPI Corp / X26 X27 ultra low-light color NIR camera.
Converted Canon EOS Rebel / 5D / 6D, Nikon D-series, Sony a6000/a7 series (via LifePixel, Kolari Vision, or MaxMax)
*Thanks to Grok.
*P.S.: Don’t be naive. The gov't criminals will be watching for anyone that buys an infrared camera. Be anonymous - Pay cash or use a go-between.
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Frequencies Used by Laser Weapons:
Line 1, 14, & 19
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MQ9 Drones
The MQ9 has a typical range of 1,150 miles and can loiter for 27 hours - meaning all locations in the U.S. can easily be reached. For acts of terrorism, the drones are remotely controlled by C1A pilots.
These MQ9 drones use green or red laser frequencies to ignite fires. They are visible to the eye, but the beam is so small that it is difficult to see during the day. Use a color filter on your camera to enhance the green or red wavelengths.
California
March Air Reserve Base (Moreno Valley, near Riverside): Home to the California Air National Guard’s 163rd Attack Wing.
Arizona
Fort Huachuca (Sierra Vista area, Libby Army Airfield): Main operating base for the Arizona Air National Guard’s 214th Attack Group.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (Tucson): Used for remote split operations, training flights, and Agile Combat Employment exercises by the 214th Attack Group.
Nevada
Creech Air Force Base (near Indian Springs/Las Vegas): The primary U.S. Air Force hub for MQ-9 Reaper operations. Home to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and recently reactivated units like the 42nd Attack Squadron.
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US Space Force. - “Always above, when houses are burning down.”
Mike Moreals tracked all of this. He and his family one by one and then Mike last are dead. He has been scrubbed from history. I hear the low flying big noise planes before another weather change as mostly a weird rain filled with particulate. Mike showed the direct lines going to a fire on Satellite style systems. Above ground or bounced off the ionis was never worked out. The images would be doctored over a few days to never happened on replay. WE are dealing a sophisticated weather manipulation program. DARPA for sure
This information should be shared with governments worldwide! Let's