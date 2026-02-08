Final Report of the Millimeter Wave Vircator

June 1985

This is a declassified, 278 page report submitted to the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. This was many years before the Russians or Chinese had an operational microwave beam weapon. Harlan Girard in Philadelphia, was first attacked by a satellite weapon in 1984, proving that the U.S. military was testing it on US civilians. These were acts of torture and treason.

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA159394.pdf

This is a publicly-available record.

This is the origins of the weapon that developed into the Reltron, which is used to cause Havana Syndrome. The latest version of the Reltron is manufactured by Fisica Applied Technologies, 2700 Merced Street, San Leandro, California. This is the weapon that President Trump calls the “Discombobulator.”

Torture & Treason

Since 2018, Targeted Justice has claimed that these weapons are used to torture and attack thousands of civilians all over the world, including in the United States. It is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and US Federal Law. It is also an act of Treason within the United States.

Geneva Conventions

Common Article 3 (as above): Prohibits violence against civilians not participating in hostilities, serving as a minimum standard in non-international conflicts.

Additional Protocol I (1977), Article 51 -(Protection of the Civilian Population): Explicitly states that “The civilian population... shall not be the object of attack.”

Additional Protocol I (1977), Article 75 - bans “torture of all kinds, whether physical or mental.” US Federal Law

18 U.S.C. § 2340A (Torture): This statute criminalizes torture committed by or at the instigation of U.S. nationals or public officials outside the United States.

18 U.S.C. § 242 (deprivation of rights under color of law) applies to torture within the United States

For US military personnel:

War Crimes Act of 1996 (18 U.S.C. § 2441), which treats torture as a war crime.

Detainee Treatment Act of 2005 (prohibiting “cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment” by U.S. personnel)

Uniform Code of Military Justice (10 U.S.C. § 893) for service members. / Prohibition of Treason

Article III, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution - “ levying War against [the United States], or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.” 18 U.S.C. § 2381 (Treason): “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years /



