More Hacking

The FBI’s National Crime Information Center has been hacked. The database is used for background checks and helps law enforcement agencies across the country share critical information on warrants and wanted individuals. It remains unclear at this time what information was compromised in the breach. |

President Trump says the HACK into the FBI database might EXPOSE THE TRUTH about major crimes like voter fraud and the Russia coup conspiracy "It's not good. I don't like that, but maybe we'll LEARN things…”

Note that the NCIC database includes the TSDB information. This is how Targeted Individuals are distributed thru the FBI network.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fbis-criminal-information-database-hacked-cnn-reports-2026-11-21/

\

Advisory Board Member, Dr. Juliette Engel is a survivor of extreme organized abuse who has been public with her story since 2021. In this interview, she goes into detail about her escape at age 17 that led her straight back to the place where her abuse had begun, and she shares more recently recovered memories from 1961-66 that bring us to the root of the cultural revolution of the 1960s.

\

\

December is our Fund-raising month

December is our annual fund-raising month. We need everyone to pitch in.

MK-Ultra Never Ended. Help us shut it down.

Donate:

https://targetedjustice.com/donate

Choose how to give:

GiveSendGo · Support our Washington, D.C. campaign

https://www.givesendgo.com/toledo

GoDaddy · Open the donation checkout:

https://80e28d81-39e2-4cb5-b376-a9b069e832d8.paylinks.godaddy.com/

Cornerstone · Make a one-time or recurring gift

https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice)

Patreon · Become a monthly supporter

https://www.patreon.com/cw/TargetedJustice

Donations are nonrefundable.

Mail:

Targeted Justice

PO Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220