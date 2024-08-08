How the FBI illegally set up distribution of the TSDB

In 2018, Charles Kable Jr at the FBI, signed an illegal agreement with the government of Croatia. No one at the FBI has the authority to negotiate or sign treaties and agreements with foreign governments. Further, any Treaty signed with a foreign government must be approved by 2/3 of the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that - “Generally, a treaty is defined as ‘a compact made between two or more independent nations, with a view to the public welfare.’”

https://total-croatia-news.com/news/politics/croatia-gains-access-to-fbi-terrorist-screening-database/

https://www.fbi.gov/about/leadership-and-structure/kable

Our FOIA request

FBI

935 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20535

This letter constitutes a request under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552, on behalf of Targeted Justice Inc.

In September of 2018, it was announced that the FBI Director of the Terrorist Screening Center, Charles Kable, negotiated an agreement with the Interior Minister of Croatia, Davor Bozinovic.

In the context of this, I hereby request that a copy of the following records and/or documents [or documents containing the following information] be provided to Targeted Justice:

1. All documents showing that Mr. Kable had the legal authority to negotiate and/or execute Treaties, memoranda of understanding and/or agreements on behalf of the U.S. Government with foreign governments.

2. Documents showing that the U.S. Senate approved the agreement negotiated and signed by Charles Kable with the Interior Minister of Croatia.

3. All agreements, compacts, treaties, memoranda of understanding, and similar documents, that FBI officials or officers have negotiated or signed with foreign governments or representatives thereof since 2003.

The term “document” is to be liberally construed to include any file, paper, microfilm, digital archive, or any other format where the information sought may be stored. The term “document” includes both the principal document responsive to the request as well as any studies, exhibits, supporting documentation or supplement thereof.

As you know, FOIA requires agencies to release information unless it is specifically exempt from disclosure, and also requires agencies to release all reasonably segregable nonexempt portions of documents, i.e., to redact exempt portions of documents and release the rest. See 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(8).

Targeted Justice's status as a news organization that provides information of public interest to its members warrants the expedited processing of this Request on the grounds that there is a compelling need for these records because the information requested is urgently needed by an organization primarily engaged in disseminating information in order to inform the public about actual or alleged Federal Government activity. See 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(6)(E)(v)(II); see also 22 C.F.R. § 171.12(b)(2); 28 C.F.R. § n16.5(d)(1)(ii); 32 C.F.R. § 286.4(d)(3)(ii); 32 C.F.R. § 1900.34(c)(2).

Request for expedited processing

Targeted Justice currently has over 16,000 subscribers and over 130,000 thousand views a month in its Substack newsletter. Thus, pursuant to 47 CFR 0.466 it is a news media organization.

Targeted Justice also requests the expedited processing of this request on the grounds that the records and documents requested relate to a “breaking news story of general public interest”. Furthermore, they present a “matter of widespread and exceptional media interest in which there exist possible questions about the government’s integrity which affect public confidence”. Expedited processing is warranted when “the information is relevant to a subject of public urgency concerning an actual or alleged Federal government activity” See 22 C.F.R. § 171.12(b)(2)(i); 32 C.F.R. § 286.4(d)(3)(ii)(A); see also 28 C.F.R. § 16.5(d)(1)(iv); 32 C.F.R. § 1900.34(c)(2).

In light of the above, Targeted Justice requests that your agency adheres to the legal mandate contained in 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(6)(A)(i); see 28 C.F.R. § 16.6(b), (c) and consequently produce within 20 days of receipt of this request the information sought.

Request for Fee Waiver

Targeted Justice hereby requests a fee waiver of search, review, and duplication fees on the grounds that disclosure of the requested records is “in the public interest because it is likely to significantly contribute to public understanding of the operations or activities of the government and is not primarily in the commercial interest of the requester.” See 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(4)(A)(iii); see also 22 C.F.R. § 171.17(a); 28 C.F.R. § 16.11(k); 32 C.F.R. § 286.28(d); 32 C.F.R. § 1900.13(b)(2).

Furthermore, a waiver of search and review fees is warranted inasmuch as Targeted Justice will report the results of this endeavor on the grounds that Targeted Justice qualifies as a “representative of the news media” and that the records are not sought for commercial use. See 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(4)(A)(ii))(7); 32 C.F.R. §§ 1900.02(h)(3), 1900.13(i)(2).

For any document you fail to produce, Targeted Justice requests that you provide a Vaughn Index and declaration setting forth reasonably detailed explanations for each withheld document as to why it falls within any statutory exemption. See Vaughn v. Rosen, 484 F.2d 820 (D.C. Cir. 1973). The Vaughn statement must specify details about each document's sender, recipients, date and time, and subject.

Sincerely,

Targeted Justice, Inc.

Targeted Action 2024

https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

