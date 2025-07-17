FBI - SuperGrok says they are SuperCorrupt

Based on the number of whistleblower complaints per employee, the FBI is by far, the most corrupt US Govt Agency since 2000. SuperGrok3 helped with this analysis. We compared it to other Govt Agencies that typically have high complaints.

Compare Complaint Rates

FBI: 13.7–15.7 complaints per 1,000 employees

DOD: 3.6–7.1 complaints per 1,000 employees

DHS: 1.9–3.8 complaints per 1,000 employees

VA: 1.7–2.8 complaints per 1,000 employees

Conclusion: The FBI has the highest rate of whistleblower complaints relative to its size, with 13.7–15.7 complaints per 1,000 employees, followed by the DOD (3.6–7.1), DHS (1.9–3.8), and VA (1.7–2.8). Despite the DOD’s much higher total complaints (10,700–21,400 vs. FBI’s 480–550), its massive workforce (~3M vs. FBI’s 35,000) results in a lower rate.

Digital Warriors - please send this to FBI and DOJ persons.

/

Here is the key to their corruption:

Out of an estimated 500+ whistleblower complaints since 2000, only 2 resulted in a criminal prosecution. These “law enforcers” refuse to admit when their own people are wrong.

\

Canadian TI Leaders - we need you!

We need some strong-minded Canadians to step up and lead the TI effort. Where are you? We need some TI Podcasts and Conference Calls for Canadians - where are you?

Is everyone afraid to stand up for their rights? You can watch your country sink into a black hole, or you can fight back. What will you choose?

More excuses or fighting back?

If you broadcast from the United States - there is nothing they can do…

Please contact TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Canada” in the subject line.

Yes - we are behind on emails, because our volunteers keep quitting after one week.

Is that mind-control?

\

How Bad does the Torture need to be — Before you fight back?

Maybe this is the real question the CIA experiment is testing?

Fight Back! Your rights are violated. Get off the couch!

\

Easy Podcasts.

Anyone can do it with an cell phone. Selfie video that you can post.

Use a protondrive link to share with Targeted Justice.

TJustice2@proton.me

/

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

The REPOST feature in Twitter is used to block and suppress traffic. Use copy and paste.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = =

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 9 in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://targeted-justice.printify.me

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/