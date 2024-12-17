FBI spied on its future Director, Kash Patel
In what could be described as a startling revelation, a Justice Department inspector general's report uncovered that the FBI conducted surveillance on Kash Patel, a key figure soon expected to head the agency under President-elect Donald Trump's administration. According to Paul Sperry of the New York Post, this surveillance began when Patel was leading a House Intelligence Committee investigation into the FBI’s alleged misuse of opposition research to surveil a Trump campaign official.
The nearly 100-page report details how the FBI subpoenaed Google and Apple for records between September 2017 and March 2018, under then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, to uncover if congressional staffers leaked information about its Trump-Russia collusion case. These subpoenas were renewed annually, implicating subsequent FBI leadership, including Christopher Wray, in continuing the surveillance without notifying Patel.
https://nypost.com/2024/12/13/opinion/report-reveals-that-fbi-spied-on-its-likely-new-director-kash-patel/
/
Oregon Fusion Center lawsuit
The Oregon TITAN Fusion Center is a covert domestic spying program run by the Oregon Department of Justice that targets the people of Oregon with aggressive and illegal surveillance. It regularly collects and disseminates so-called “intelligence products” – de facto dossiers – on Oregon residents exercising their fundamental rights to free speech and peaceful assembly. It then shares these files with hundreds of “intelligence” partners, ranging from the federal government and local law enforcement agencies to oil companies and public relations firms. TITAN Fusion Center does this in the shadows, without ANY legislative authorization or oversight.
You can read the Motions filed:
https://www.policingproject.org/titan-lawsuit
/
Gel Cap for your Head
Many TI’s complain about head pain at night. TJ recommends these gel caps for protecting your head. Several have tried them and state that the gel blocks some of the microwaves. This particular design has thicker gel packs, and covers almost to the top. $29.97
https://www.amazon.com/Soothie-Cooling-Migraine-Headaches-Headaches/dp/B08ZDTNBFB?
/
Gel Packs for your Jaw & Teeth
Many TI’s complain about jaw and teeth pain. TJ also recommends these gel packs for protecting your teeth and jaw. Many TI’s complain about tooth pain and microwave attacks. Place one gel pack on each jaw and wrap with the adjustable strap. $16.95
For the budget-minded, you can also make something similar using ziplock bags filled with water.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083NJ6F5J?
**Targeted Justice has not been compensated for these recommendations. Other similar products are available at many retailers.
/
“There is no greater threat to the security and prosperity of the United States today than the out-of-control, secretive Federal Reserve.”
- Former Congressman, Dr Ron Paul
/
Give the gift of Christmas
Give the gift of Christmas to Targeted Individuals worldwide. Please upgrade your subscription to PAID.
/
Toy Guns
Targeted Justice continues to receive claims from Targeted Individuals that they saw a “real handheld microwave beam weapon” on a website. Don’t be a sucker…
Or better yet - be a sucker. Buy the toy gun and prove that it:
Causes excruciating pain
Causes microwave burns
Causes V2K
Can track & follow you wherever you move inside your house.
We are waiting for the proof…
/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
/
Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at
TargetedJustice.substack.com
Do you guys think that the weaponry they use..in particular the dew that is killing us slowly will come to an end since Chris Wray is leaving office? I've got my fingers crossed on this.
What TJ states that is being done by the TITAN Oregon Fusion Center is being done by ALL the 90 Fusion Centers of the U.S., that need to be shut down completely, including my local Rockland County Intelligence Fusion Center, RCIC, in New York's Hudson Valley. They form Partnerships with Local Police Departments with Memorandums of Understanding, MOUs, to work together for Surveillance using Advanced Technology provided by the DHS. They share information nationwide about Illegally Targeted Individuals by using a Law Enforcement tool of Fusion Centers called "Information Sharing Environment" (ISE). With that tool, they Extrajudicially Defame all victims and ruin their reputation illegally through fabrications and false assumptions all over the United States !