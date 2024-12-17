FBI spied on its future Director, Kash Patel

In what could be described as a startling revelation, a Justice Department inspector general's report uncovered that the FBI conducted surveillance on Kash Patel, a key figure soon expected to head the agency under President-elect Donald Trump's administration. According to Paul Sperry of the New York Post, this surveillance began when Patel was leading a House Intelligence Committee investigation into the FBI’s alleged misuse of opposition research to surveil a Trump campaign official.

The nearly 100-page report details how the FBI subpoenaed Google and Apple for records between September 2017 and March 2018, under then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, to uncover if congressional staffers leaked information about its Trump-Russia collusion case. These subpoenas were renewed annually, implicating subsequent FBI leadership, including Christopher Wray, in continuing the surveillance without notifying Patel.

https://nypost.com/2024/12/13/opinion/report-reveals-that-fbi-spied-on-its-likely-new-director-kash-patel/

Oregon Fusion Center lawsuit

The Oregon TITAN Fusion Center is a covert domestic spying program run by the Oregon Department of Justice that targets the people of Oregon with aggressive and illegal surveillance. It regularly collects and disseminates so-called “intelligence products” – de facto dossiers – on Oregon residents exercising their fundamental rights to free speech and peaceful assembly. It then shares these files with hundreds of “intelligence” partners, ranging from the federal government and local law enforcement agencies to oil companies and public relations firms. TITAN Fusion Center does this in the shadows, without ANY legislative authorization or oversight.

You can read the Motions filed:

https://www.policingproject.org/titan-lawsuit

Gel Cap for your Head

Many TI’s complain about head pain at night. TJ recommends these gel caps for protecting your head. Several have tried them and state that the gel blocks some of the microwaves. This particular design has thicker gel packs, and covers almost to the top. $29.97

https://www.amazon.com/Soothie-Cooling-Migraine-Headaches-Headaches/dp/B08ZDTNBFB?

Gel Packs for your Jaw & Teeth

Many TI’s complain about jaw and teeth pain. TJ also recommends these gel packs for protecting your teeth and jaw. Many TI’s complain about tooth pain and microwave attacks. Place one gel pack on each jaw and wrap with the adjustable strap. $16.95

For the budget-minded, you can also make something similar using ziplock bags filled with water.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083NJ6F5J?

**Targeted Justice has not been compensated for these recommendations. Other similar products are available at many retailers.

“There is no greater threat to the security and prosperity of the United States today than the out-of-control, secretive Federal Reserve.”

- Former Congressman, Dr Ron Paul

