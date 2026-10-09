Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa A.'s avatar
Lisa A.
Oct 9

Thank you Targeted Justice for the information.

Galatians Chapter 6

7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.

Reply
Share
Ryan's avatar
Ryan
Oct 9

Criminals at work

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture