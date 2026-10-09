FBI Malware sent to Targeted Justice

The FBI deliberately sent a CD disc to Targeted Justice that contained malware/viruses.

This represents outrageous and illegal conduct by the DOJ, OIG, and FBI.

The entire content of the disc was 3.5 MB, which could have been sent thru ordinary email.

Civil Action No. 6:24-CV-0017

Targeted Justice, Inc. v. OIG, et al.

Subject: OIG Audit Reports of TSC

September 2026

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This CD was sent as part of a FOIA request, where the documents are almost entirely redacted. Moreover, the FBI is not even a party to this case! The FOIA request was directed to the Office of Inspector General (OIG).

When we ran a virus scan of the 4 files on the CD disc - the virus scan could not be completed. This is highly suspect. It implies the malware is smart enough to disable a virus scan. Only the NSA has the technical ability to create such intelligent malware.

We ran 3 different virus scans:

MetaDefender Virus Scan

Error Code 401 - test failed for all 4 files.

“Request failed with status code 401.”

https://metadefender.com/

Jotti Virus Scan

Jotti reported no malware on 4 files, but it appeared to take almost no time.

We suspect it is bogus.

https://jottiscan.jotti.org/

Kaspersky Virus Scan

Kaspersky is highly credible. It could not complete the virus scan of one file after 30 minutes. This suggests that something is disabling the scan midway. Also it could not complete the UPLOAD of the 2nd file after multiple trys. Remember - this is a simple pdf file.

https://opentip.kaspersky.com

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FIRE ALARM

The real fire alarm happened when we tried to upload the malware files thru PACER. This is the Federal government system for filing motions into a Federal court case.

PACER immediately flagged the virus, stating that the malware was attempting to cause an an external action (such as launching an application). It would not accept the malware files.

ERROR: Document is malformed or contains code which may cause an external action (such as launching an application). This PDF document cannot be accepted.

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We are filing a formal complaint with the Court.