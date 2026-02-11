FBI Bonuses & Domestic Violent Extremism (DVE)

Targeted Justice continues to assert that the FBI’s internal bonus structure is used to incentivize placing people on the TSDB, without probable cause or reasonable suspicion. We also believe that Domestic Violent Extremism (DVE) accusations may be placed in secret categories of the TSDB. Christine Crowder is one recent example, provided by Senator Rand Paul. She is a Catholic school teacher that was illegally surveilled and harassed for years by the FBI.

Here is the FBI’s Bonus Program, which includes “On-The-Spot” bonuses, it is called the Awards Program Policy Guide:

FBI Whistleblowers have made similar claims.

\

Quotas & Bonuses

Several FBI whistleblowers have alleged a system of quotas and bonuses for leadership in handling domestic terrorism cases, which could relate to watchlisting processes since TSDB nominations often stem from terrorism investigations. These claims suggest perverse incentives where field office leaders (e.g., Special Agents in Charge or SACs) receive 5-figure bonuses (e.g., $30,000–$50,000) for meeting arbitrary metrics, such as case openings, arrests, disruptions, or classifications as “domestic violent extremism” (DVE). Whistleblowers argue this leads to inflating threats or misclassifying cases to hit targets, potentially affecting watchlist integrity.

\

Whistleblower Claims Related to Quotas and Bonuses in Terrorism Cases

Steve Friend (Former FBI Special Agent, Whistleblower): In July 2023, Friend posted on X that the FBI spread domestic terrorism cases across all 56 field offices “to create the false impression that domestic terrorism is a nationwide threat, ensure each division hit its quotas, and pay senior FBI agents 5-figure bonuses.”

In September 2023, he described how the FBI adopted a local robbery case (already solved by police) to meet quotas for arrests, disruptions, and weapon seizures, allowing SAC Sherri Onks to receive a $30,000–$50,000 bonus.

Friend has testified before Congress on these issues, highlighting how quotas distort priorities in terrorism investigations.

Kyle Seraphin (Former FBI Special Agent, Whistleblower): In June 2025, Seraphin posted on X about the FBI’s Domestic Terrorism Operations Section (under Counterterrorism Division) driving a “threat tag” for parents protesting at school boards, linking it to leadership promotions and incentives.

In December 2022, he alleged that FBI executives benefit financially from such practices, stating, “This is how the regime rewards the loyal. We have ASACs, SACs, ADs, and EADs who seemed to benefit out of this slimy disgrace.”

Seraphin has shared FOIA documents supporting claims of quota-driven terrorism classifications. You can find his information on X. \ Congressional and DOJ Whistleblower Testimony (May 2023):

A House Judiciary Committee report on FBI whistleblower disclosures detailed a “cash bonus system” where SACs track spreadsheets of performance metrics to earn year-end bonuses. This creates incentives to open unnecessary cases or reclassify investigations as DVE to meet goals. For example, whistleblower Garret O’Boyle testified about the “EDUOFFICIALS” threat tag for school board threats, viewing it as chilling First Amendment rights and driven by counterterrorism leadership. The report notes this system rewards “utilizing law-enforcement tools and resources where they may not be needed” for financial gain, potentially overlapping with watchlisting in terrorism contexts.

Claims on FBI Bonuses and Quotas

Seraphin alleges that FBI leadership uses a “cash bonus system” (inspired by McKinsey & Company consulting) where Special Agents in Charge (SACs) and other executives set their own performance metrics, such as domestic violent extremism (DVE) case counts, arrests, or disruptions. Meeting these self-imposed quotas reportedly earns them five-figure bonuses (e.g., $30,000–$50,000), creating incentives to inflate threats or misclassify cases.

He claims this system, which began post-9/11 with expanded surveillance powers, encourages agents to “forecast” crimes and then “find” them to justify bonuses, leading to politicized investigations.

\

Domestic Terrorism Metrics:

In a 2023 congressional testimony and interviews, Seraphin described how the FBI’s Domestic Terrorism Operations Section pushes “threat tags” (e.g., for parents protesting at school boards or “Radical Traditionalist Catholics”) to meet quotas. He argues this rewards executives financially while chilling free speech, as cases are opened unnecessarily to pad stats.

For instance, in a February 2026 X post, he referenced a three-year-old story about the FBI demonizing “Radical Traditionalist Catholics,” noting no accountability followed despite public outcry. @KyleSeraphin

Entrapment and White Supremacy Investigations: Seraphin claims the “demand for White supremacy vastly outstrips the supply,” leading to entrapment in counterterrorism probes. He asserts that FBI playbooks morally equate to entrapment (even if legally defensible) and lack objective prioritization, with bonuses tied to outcomes like arrests in far-right extremism cases.

In a 2023 statement, he said his team handled 20–25 high-profile terrorism investigations from 2018–2021, many involving fabricated or exaggerated threats to meet executive incentives. @kylenabecker

Watchlisting and Retaliation: Seraphin has highlighted cases where individuals were added to watchlists (potentially the TSDB) without sufficient cause, such as a Catholic school teacher in Houston under ASAC Chris Raia.

He alleges this ties into quota-driven practices, where leadership promotes or rewards those who expand threat lists. In broader claims, he accused the FBI of targeting Trump supporters, including military veterans, under similar politicized metrics. \

Other Notable Claims