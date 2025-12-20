FBI: A History of Abuse & Corruption
More Evidence of FBI Corruption
If a Judge asks: What evidence do you have that the FBI is corrupt?
Grok:
Notable cases of FBI Agent corruption
“Notable” cases are those with national impact, media coverage, or severe sentences; I’ve identified ~40 meeting the criteria of documented arrests, convictions, or admissions, ranked by notability.
Sources include the 2004 FBI internal report (detailing 1998-2001 cases, often anonymous), Wikipedia categories, and DOJ announcements.
Rank
Agent Name
Year of Arrest/Conviction.
Nature of Illegal Behavior
Details and Outcome
1
Robert Philip Hanssen
2001 (arrested and convicted)
Espionage
Sold U.S. secrets to Russia since 1985 (active through 1990s); compromised operations, led to agent deaths. Life without parole.
2
Charles F. McGonigal
2023 (arrested), 2023-2024 (convicted)
Money laundering, conspiracy, sanctions violations
Ex-NY counterintelligence chief; secret work for Russian oligarch post-retirement. Over 6 years prison.
3
John J. Connolly
2002 (federal conviction)
Racketeering, obstruction of justice
Protected Boston mobster Whitey Bulger (activities from 1970s-1990s); enabled murders. 10 years federal.
4
Mark Putnam
1990 (pleaded guilty)
Manslaughter
First FBI agent convicted of murder-related charge; strangled pregnant informant lover Susan Smith in 1989 amid affair. 16 years, served 10.
5
Babak Broumand
2022 (convicted), 2023 (sentenced)
Bribery, conspiracy, money laundering
Bribes (cash, trips, prostitutes) from Armenian crime-linked attorney for FBI access. 6 years.
6
James J. Smith
2003-2004 (arrested, pleaded guilty)
Lying to investigators, negligence
Affair with Chinese double agent Katrina Leung; leaked classified info. Probation and fine.
7
Matthew Lowry
2015 (arrested), 2016 (sentenced)
Obstruction, theft of evidence, drug possession
Stole heroin from evidence lockers for personal use. 3 years.
8
Terry J. Albury
2018 (arrested and sentenced)
Unauthorized disclosure of classified info
Leaked counterterrorism documents to media. 4 years.
9
David Paitsel
2023 (convicted and sentenced)
Bribery, conspiracy
Leaked FBI info to developer for property deals. 2 years.
10
Mark Rossini
2009 (pleaded guilty)
Unauthorized database access
Shared info with Hollywood producer. Probation.
11
Donald Sachtleben
2013 (convicted)
Child pornography possession, classified leaks
Leaked bomb details; separate child exploitation conviction. 11+ years.
12
Nicholas Anthony Williams
2024 (convicted)
Theft during raids
Stole cash/jewelry from homes in Houston raids. Sentencing pending.
13
Seth Markin
2022 (arrested), 2024 (sentenced)
Insider trading
Used merger investigation info for stocks. 15 months.
14
David Harris
2024 (pleaded guilty)
Attempted third-degree rape
Assaulted minor off-duty. Probation/short term.
15
Joseph Royer
2024 (indicted; prior 2005 conviction)
Securities fraud
Ponzi-like forex scam; prior fraud as agent. Ongoing.
16
Paul Raymond Flood
2024 (indicted)
Cyberstalking, witness tampering, obstruction
Harassed witnesses. Ongoing.
17
Robert F. Cessario
2023 (sentenced)
Destruction of evidence
Erased hard drive in corruption probe. 36 months probation + fine.
18
William Roy Stone Jr.
2024 (sentenced)
Fraud
Conned victim of $700k in fake probation scheme. 7+ years.
19
Nicholas Phirippidis
2024 (sentenced)
Structuring financial transactions
Evaded reporting. 5 years probation.
20
Leandro Aragoncillo
2005 (arrested), 2007 (convicted)
Espionage
Passed classified info to Philippines (analyst/agent role). 10 years.
21
Scott Bowman
2018 (convicted)
Child pornography possession
Exploitation material. Prison term unspecified.
22
Ruben Villarreal
2025 (sentenced)
Wire fraud (PPP loans)
Fraudulent loans (former supervisory agent). 3 months home confinement + probation.
23
Eugene Bennett
1997 (convicted)
Attempted murder, kidnapping
Kidnapped estranged wife and priest in custody dispute; shot at police. Life sentence (paroled 2011).
24
Unnamed Agent
~1998-2001 (convicted)
Manslaughter
Pleaded guilty to killing female informant during improper sexual relationship. Sentence unspecified.
25
Unnamed Agent
~1998-2001 (charged)
Attempted murder
Abusive to family; shot wife with FBI weapon. Fired; charges pursued.
26
Unnamed Agent
~1998-2001 (arrested)
Drug possession
Used crack cocaine; arrested for crack pipes. Fired.
27
Unnamed Agent
~1998-2001 (fired, possible charges)
Theft
Stole $400k+ from informant funds for gambling/drinking. Fired.
28
Unnamed Agent
~1998-2001 (fired, possible charges)
Attempted drug sale
Tried to sell cocaine to undercover FBI agent. Fired.
29
Unnamed Agents (multiple)
~1998-2001 (fired)
Unauthorized disclosure
Leaked sensitive/classified info to foreigners or criminals. Fired.
30
Unnamed Agents (multiple)
~1998-2001 (fired)
Misuse of resources
Called sex hotlines on FBI phones; improper sex with informants/prostitutes in FBI vehicles. Fired.
31
Unnamed Agents (multiple)
1993-2011 (internal findings)
Unjustified shootings
FBI reviews found only 5 of 289 shootings unjustified; no wounds in those. Criticized as suspiciously low.
32
Unnamed Agent
1999 (acquitted)
Vehicular manslaughter
David Farrall; fatal crash while drunk driving. Acquitted amid controversy.
33
Unnamed Agents (multiple)
1990s (various)
Theft, fraud
Stole from evidence/informants; fired, some convicted.
34
Unnamed Agents (multiple)
1990s (various)
Domestic violence/assault
Personal crimes; short sentences/probation.
35
Unnamed Agents (multiple)
1990s (various)
Drug/alcohol issues
Possession, abuse leading to arrests; fired.
Additional cases from the 1990s include institutional controversies (e.g., Ruby Ridge 1992, Waco 1993) with no agent convictions, though some faced discipline. Many 1990s cases lack names due to internal reporting.
Notable FBI Controversies Since 1990
Chronological list of notable FBI controversies since 1990, compiled from reliable sources. This includes operational failures, civil rights issues, political scandals, and other substantiated allegations or findings. Each entry includes the approximate date, a brief description, key allegations/findings, and outcomes where available. The list focuses on well-documented cases and has been updated to include events up to December 2025.
1992: Ruby Ridge Siege
A shootout between the FBI and Randy Weaver over weapons charges resulted in the deaths of Weaver’s wife and son, as well as a U.S. Marshal. Allegations included excessive force by FBI snipers. The U.S. government paid over $3 million in settlements.
1993: Waco Siege
An ATF raid on the Branch Davidian compound escalated into a 51-day FBI-led siege, ending in a fire that killed 76 people, including 26 children. Criticized for use of military tactics and tear gas; cited as motivation for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. No criminal charges against agents, but led to congressional hearings.
1994: Whitey Bulger Informant Handling
FBI protected Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger as an informant, ignoring his crimes in exchange for intel on rivals. Agent John Connolly tipped off Bulger, enabling his escape and murders. Connolly convicted of racketeering (2002) and murder (2008, later overturned); Bulger captured in 2011, convicted in 2013, and sentenced to life.
1994-2011: Internal Reviews of Agent Shootings
FBI internal investigations deemed nearly all agent-involved shootings justified (only 5 unjustified out of 289 from 1993-2011, none wounding anyone). Allegations of suspiciously low unjustified rates; in one 2002 case, an innocent man was shot and received $1.3 million settlement. Led to calls for independent oversight.
2001: Robert Hanssen Espionage
FBI agent Robert Hanssen arrested for spying for Russia since 1979, selling secrets for $1.4 million. Described as one of the worst U.S. intelligence disasters. Hanssen pleaded guilty to 15 counts and received 15 life sentences; died in 2023.
2005: Killing of Filiberto Ojeda Ríos
Puerto Rican nationalist leader died in a gun battle during an FBI arrest. Allegations of assassination and excessive force; criticized by Puerto Rico’s governor as “improper.” Lawsuit dismissed by U.S. Supreme Court; UN called for investigation.
2007: Associated Press Impersonation
An FBI agent posed as an AP journalist to infect a suspect’s computer with surveillance software. Violated media trust; AP sued for fraud. Court ruled in AP’s favor in 2017; Justice Department condemned the tactic.
2010 onward: Surveillance of Political Groups
FBI disproportionately surveilled left-leaning groups like Occupy Wall Street, racial justice activists, environmentalists, and anti-war movements. Allegations of First Amendment violations. No major resolutions, but ongoing criticism from civil liberties groups.
2013: Ibragim Todashev Custodial Death
Associate of Boston Marathon bomber killed during FBI interrogation. Questions raised about use of force. Internal review found shooting justified; no charges filed.
2016: Hillary Clinton Email Investigation
FBI probed Clinton’s private server; Director Comey announced no charges but reopened probe days before election. IG report faulted Comey for protocol deviations and bias perceptions. Led to vows of internal reforms; no criminal findings.
2017: Dismissal of James Comey
President Trump fired FBI Director Comey amid Russia investigation. Allegations of obstruction; linked to resource requests for probe. Christopher Wray appointed as successor.
2018: Andrew McCabe Dismissal and Investigation
Deputy Director McCabe fired for leaking info and misleading investigators on Clinton probe. IG found lack of candor. Firing reversed in 2021 settlement with pension and $200,000.
2018: Peter Strzok Dismissal
Agent Strzok fired over anti-Trump texts. Allegations of bias in investigations. Settled lawsuit in 2024 for $1.2 million.
2019: Use of DMV Photos for Facial Recognition
FBI and ICE accessed state driver’s license databases without warrants. Raised privacy concerns. No formal restrictions imposed.
2021: The Crypto Six Raid
FBI raided Bitcoin advocates in New Hampshire for alleged unlicensed money transmission. Criticized for excessive force (armored vehicles, flashbangs). Leader Ian Freeman convicted in 2022; appeals ongoing.
2022-2023: Arctic Frost Investigation
Subpoenas targeted over 430 Republicans linked to Trump and January 6. Debated as overreach on separation of powers. Ongoing scrutiny.
2023: Richmond Catholic Memo
Memo labeled “radical traditionalist Catholics” as potential extremists, citing biased sources. Retracted after backlash; congressional inquiry held.
2023: Charles McGonigal Indictment
Retired FBI official charged with working for Russian oligarch, violating sanctions. Highlighted corruption risks. Convicted and sentenced in 2023-2024.
2023: Purchase of Location Data
FBI admitted buying U.S. citizens’ location data without warrants. First public acknowledgment; sparked privacy debates. No policy changes reported.
2025: Indictment of Former Director James Comey
Comey indicted on charges of lying to a Senate committee in 2020 about authorizing a classified leak. Defense argues testimony was truthful and questions ambiguous. Case ongoing as of December 2025.
2025: FBI Leadership Purges Under Director Kash Patel
New Director Patel ousted senior executives, including those who investigated Trump, and increased polygraph use to curb leaks. Allegations of politicization and authoritarian tactics; reports of agent resistance. Ongoing internal unrest as of December 2025.
2025: DOJ/FBI Probes into Trump Administration Officials
Investigations into top Trump officials over alleged misuse of power to target adversaries. At least one witness interviewed; raised concerns about retaliation. Ongoing as of November 2025.
