Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

How about J Edgar Hoover. Spent 25% of the FBI budget spying on the Congressman and documenting their sexual activity and using it as blackmail to grow the FBI budget. Had the files in his townhouse and they disappeared the morning after he was found dead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rich's avatar
Rich
2h

Goes along with CIA

Criminally

Insane

Association

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture