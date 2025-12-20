President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in 2017

More Evidence of FBI Corruption

If a Judge asks: What evidence do you have that the FBI is corrupt?

Grok:

Notable cases of FBI Agent corruption

“Notable” cases are those with national impact, media coverage, or severe sentences; I’ve identified ~40 meeting the criteria of documented arrests, convictions, or admissions, ranked by notability.

Sources include the 2004 FBI internal report (detailing 1998-2001 cases, often anonymous), Wikipedia categories, and DOJ announcements.



Rank

Agent Name

Year of Arrest/Conviction.

Nature of Illegal Behavior

Details and Outcome

1

Robert Philip Hanssen

2001 (arrested and convicted)

Espionage

Sold U.S. secrets to Russia since 1985 (active through 1990s); compromised operations, led to agent deaths. Life without parole.

2

Charles F. McGonigal

2023 (arrested), 2023-2024 (convicted)

Money laundering, conspiracy, sanctions violations

Ex-NY counterintelligence chief; secret work for Russian oligarch post-retirement. Over 6 years prison.

3

John J. Connolly

2002 (federal conviction)

Racketeering, obstruction of justice

Protected Boston mobster Whitey Bulger (activities from 1970s-1990s); enabled murders. 10 years federal.

4

Mark Putnam

1990 (pleaded guilty)

Manslaughter

First FBI agent convicted of murder-related charge; strangled pregnant informant lover Susan Smith in 1989 amid affair. 16 years, served 10.

5

Babak Broumand

2022 (convicted), 2023 (sentenced)

Bribery, conspiracy, money laundering

Bribes (cash, trips, prostitutes) from Armenian crime-linked attorney for FBI access. 6 years.

6

James J. Smith

2003-2004 (arrested, pleaded guilty)

Lying to investigators, negligence

Affair with Chinese double agent Katrina Leung; leaked classified info. Probation and fine.

7

Matthew Lowry

2015 (arrested), 2016 (sentenced)

Obstruction, theft of evidence, drug possession

Stole heroin from evidence lockers for personal use. 3 years.

8

Terry J. Albury

2018 (arrested and sentenced)

Unauthorized disclosure of classified info

Leaked counterterrorism documents to media. 4 years.

9

David Paitsel

2023 (convicted and sentenced)

Bribery, conspiracy

Leaked FBI info to developer for property deals. 2 years.

10

Mark Rossini

2009 (pleaded guilty)

Unauthorized database access

Shared info with Hollywood producer. Probation.

11

Donald Sachtleben

2013 (convicted)

Child pornography possession, classified leaks

Leaked bomb details; separate child exploitation conviction. 11+ years.

12

Nicholas Anthony Williams

2024 (convicted)

Theft during raids

Stole cash/jewelry from homes in Houston raids. Sentencing pending.

13

Seth Markin

2022 (arrested), 2024 (sentenced)

Insider trading

Used merger investigation info for stocks. 15 months.

14

David Harris

2024 (pleaded guilty)

Attempted third-degree rape

Assaulted minor off-duty. Probation/short term.

15

Joseph Royer

2024 (indicted; prior 2005 conviction)

Securities fraud

Ponzi-like forex scam; prior fraud as agent. Ongoing.

16

Paul Raymond Flood

2024 (indicted)

Cyberstalking, witness tampering, obstruction

Harassed witnesses. Ongoing.

17

Robert F. Cessario

2023 (sentenced)

Destruction of evidence

Erased hard drive in corruption probe. 36 months probation + fine.

18

William Roy Stone Jr.

2024 (sentenced)

Fraud

Conned victim of $700k in fake probation scheme. 7+ years.

19

Nicholas Phirippidis

2024 (sentenced)

Structuring financial transactions

Evaded reporting. 5 years probation.

20

Leandro Aragoncillo

2005 (arrested), 2007 (convicted)

Espionage

Passed classified info to Philippines (analyst/agent role). 10 years.

21

Scott Bowman

2018 (convicted)

Child pornography possession

Exploitation material. Prison term unspecified.

22

Ruben Villarreal

2025 (sentenced)

Wire fraud (PPP loans)

Fraudulent loans (former supervisory agent). 3 months home confinement + probation.

23

Eugene Bennett

1997 (convicted)

Attempted murder, kidnapping

Kidnapped estranged wife and priest in custody dispute; shot at police. Life sentence (paroled 2011).

24

Unnamed Agent

~1998-2001 (convicted)

Manslaughter

Pleaded guilty to killing female informant during improper sexual relationship. Sentence unspecified.

25

Unnamed Agent

~1998-2001 (charged)

Attempted murder

Abusive to family; shot wife with FBI weapon. Fired; charges pursued.

26

Unnamed Agent

~1998-2001 (arrested)

Drug possession

Used crack cocaine; arrested for crack pipes. Fired.

27

Unnamed Agent

~1998-2001 (fired, possible charges)

Theft

Stole $400k+ from informant funds for gambling/drinking. Fired.

28

Unnamed Agent

~1998-2001 (fired, possible charges)

Attempted drug sale

Tried to sell cocaine to undercover FBI agent. Fired.

29

Unnamed Agents (multiple)

~1998-2001 (fired)

Unauthorized disclosure

Leaked sensitive/classified info to foreigners or criminals. Fired.

30

Unnamed Agents (multiple)

~1998-2001 (fired)

Misuse of resources

Called sex hotlines on FBI phones; improper sex with informants/prostitutes in FBI vehicles. Fired.

31

Unnamed Agents (multiple)

1993-2011 (internal findings)

Unjustified shootings

FBI reviews found only 5 of 289 shootings unjustified; no wounds in those. Criticized as suspiciously low.

32

Unnamed Agent

1999 (acquitted)

Vehicular manslaughter

David Farrall; fatal crash while drunk driving. Acquitted amid controversy.

33

Unnamed Agents (multiple)

1990s (various)

Theft, fraud

Stole from evidence/informants; fired, some convicted.

34

Unnamed Agents (multiple)

1990s (various)

Domestic violence/assault

Personal crimes; short sentences/probation.

35

Unnamed Agents (multiple)

1990s (various)

Drug/alcohol issues

Possession, abuse leading to arrests; fired.

Additional cases from the 1990s include institutional controversies (e.g., Ruby Ridge 1992, Waco 1993) with no agent convictions, though some faced discipline. Many 1990s cases lack names due to internal reporting.

Notable FBI Controversies Since 1990

Chronological list of notable FBI controversies since 1990, compiled from reliable sources. This includes operational failures, civil rights issues, political scandals, and other substantiated allegations or findings. Each entry includes the approximate date, a brief description, key allegations/findings, and outcomes where available. The list focuses on well-documented cases and has been updated to include events up to December 2025.



1992: Ruby Ridge Siege

A shootout between the FBI and Randy Weaver over weapons charges resulted in the deaths of Weaver’s wife and son, as well as a U.S. Marshal. Allegations included excessive force by FBI snipers. The U.S. government paid over $3 million in settlements.

1993: Waco Siege

An ATF raid on the Branch Davidian compound escalated into a 51-day FBI-led siege, ending in a fire that killed 76 people, including 26 children. Criticized for use of military tactics and tear gas; cited as motivation for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. No criminal charges against agents, but led to congressional hearings.

1994: Whitey Bulger Informant Handling

FBI protected Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger as an informant, ignoring his crimes in exchange for intel on rivals. Agent John Connolly tipped off Bulger, enabling his escape and murders. Connolly convicted of racketeering (2002) and murder (2008, later overturned); Bulger captured in 2011, convicted in 2013, and sentenced to life.

1994-2011: Internal Reviews of Agent Shootings

FBI internal investigations deemed nearly all agent-involved shootings justified (only 5 unjustified out of 289 from 1993-2011, none wounding anyone). Allegations of suspiciously low unjustified rates; in one 2002 case, an innocent man was shot and received $1.3 million settlement. Led to calls for independent oversight.

2001: Robert Hanssen Espionage

FBI agent Robert Hanssen arrested for spying for Russia since 1979, selling secrets for $1.4 million. Described as one of the worst U.S. intelligence disasters. Hanssen pleaded guilty to 15 counts and received 15 life sentences; died in 2023.

2005: Killing of Filiberto Ojeda Ríos

Puerto Rican nationalist leader died in a gun battle during an FBI arrest. Allegations of assassination and excessive force; criticized by Puerto Rico’s governor as “improper.” Lawsuit dismissed by U.S. Supreme Court; UN called for investigation.

2007: Associated Press Impersonation

An FBI agent posed as an AP journalist to infect a suspect’s computer with surveillance software. Violated media trust; AP sued for fraud. Court ruled in AP’s favor in 2017; Justice Department condemned the tactic.

2010 onward: Surveillance of Political Groups

FBI disproportionately surveilled left-leaning groups like Occupy Wall Street, racial justice activists, environmentalists, and anti-war movements. Allegations of First Amendment violations. No major resolutions, but ongoing criticism from civil liberties groups.

2013: Ibragim Todashev Custodial Death

Associate of Boston Marathon bomber killed during FBI interrogation. Questions raised about use of force. Internal review found shooting justified; no charges filed.

2016: Hillary Clinton Email Investigation

FBI probed Clinton’s private server; Director Comey announced no charges but reopened probe days before election. IG report faulted Comey for protocol deviations and bias perceptions. Led to vows of internal reforms; no criminal findings.

2017: Dismissal of James Comey

President Trump fired FBI Director Comey amid Russia investigation. Allegations of obstruction; linked to resource requests for probe. Christopher Wray appointed as successor.

2018: Andrew McCabe Dismissal and Investigation

Deputy Director McCabe fired for leaking info and misleading investigators on Clinton probe. IG found lack of candor. Firing reversed in 2021 settlement with pension and $200,000.

2018: Peter Strzok Dismissal

Agent Strzok fired over anti-Trump texts. Allegations of bias in investigations. Settled lawsuit in 2024 for $1.2 million.

2019: Use of DMV Photos for Facial Recognition

FBI and ICE accessed state driver’s license databases without warrants. Raised privacy concerns. No formal restrictions imposed.

2021: The Crypto Six Raid

FBI raided Bitcoin advocates in New Hampshire for alleged unlicensed money transmission. Criticized for excessive force (armored vehicles, flashbangs). Leader Ian Freeman convicted in 2022; appeals ongoing.

2022-2023: Arctic Frost Investigation

Subpoenas targeted over 430 Republicans linked to Trump and January 6. Debated as overreach on separation of powers. Ongoing scrutiny.

2023: Richmond Catholic Memo

Memo labeled “radical traditionalist Catholics” as potential extremists, citing biased sources. Retracted after backlash; congressional inquiry held.

2023: Charles McGonigal Indictment

Retired FBI official charged with working for Russian oligarch, violating sanctions. Highlighted corruption risks. Convicted and sentenced in 2023-2024.

2023: Purchase of Location Data

FBI admitted buying U.S. citizens’ location data without warrants. First public acknowledgment; sparked privacy debates. No policy changes reported.

2025: Indictment of Former Director James Comey

Comey indicted on charges of lying to a Senate committee in 2020 about authorizing a classified leak. Defense argues testimony was truthful and questions ambiguous. Case ongoing as of December 2025.

2025: FBI Leadership Purges Under Director Kash Patel

New Director Patel ousted senior executives, including those who investigated Trump, and increased polygraph use to curb leaks. Allegations of politicization and authoritarian tactics; reports of agent resistance. Ongoing internal unrest as of December 2025.

2025: DOJ/FBI Probes into Trump Administration Officials

Investigations into top Trump officials over alleged misuse of power to target adversaries. At least one witness interviewed; raised concerns about retaliation. Ongoing as of November 2025.

More comprehensive list, with 151 examples of FBI corruption:

https://lists.grabien.com/list/fbi-scandals-controversies-embarrassments

Website for FBI Corruption

https://fbicorruption.news

These lists include the KNOWN cases. Imagine how many cases have been covered up by these government criminals…

