"Failure of Intelligence" by Melvin Goodman

More PsyOps

The CIA PsyOps clowns have been scratching their heads over Memorial Day weekend. Why are they losing the globalist agenda? Maybe it’s because they have dedicated thousands of CIA employees and contractors to an experimental targeting program, that is completely exposed, and returning very little…

Nothing gives off the rotten stench of failure, like the CIA.

#DeFundCIA

TJ reaches 15,000 subscribers.

Thanks for your continuing support.

We are making a difference, and we are not stopping!

Gov’t Criminals hacking our Attorney

Attorney Ana Toledo continues to be harassed by the government criminals. Simple things like signing into your account, become a 2 hour effort. Trying to file a Motion with the Court takes half of a day.

Sites that should not be accessing her router:

2.ip6.arpa

ipv4only.arpa

ARPA stands for Advanced Research Projects Agency, which is the former name of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Why would it be necessary to use the name of a former government agency, that was canceled in 1996? Does this seem legit? Other sites in her router -

Day 3 with her new router - 371 hacking attempts. Comcast thinks this is “normal.”

If you have a router from Xfinity, Comcast, AT&T, etc. - see if you can log into your account and make a list of the websites that should not be there. Comment below.

