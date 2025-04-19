Report on Eye Implants

Many Targeted Individuals have reported experiencing eye implants. Apparently, this is done without a hospital visit. The megaphone placed on your closed eyelid can detect it.

If you have your eye implanted - it will initially feel like an almond has been placed under your eyeball. - discomfort, pain, inflammation and redness for about 2 weeks. (The eye doctor was not helpful and blamed it on an eyelid infection.)

Generally, you cannot see the false lens because your eye cannot focus at that short distance. But small electrical discharges might make the pattern of concentric arcs visible. This might be encountered by wearing a gel cap that presses on the eyelid, causing small “sparks” that are visible in the eye. It is also possible that certain frequencies of light might make the artificial lens visible. An ultrasound would possibly show that some metal object/circuit was present.

This is approximately what you see, when the arcs are visible:

We don’t know the exact purpose of the arcs, but it is possible they help to “measure” objects in a field of view. Or possibly, by rotating one of the arcs - it changes the focal length of the lens.

Caution - the artificial lens can apparently be manipulated to cause blurry vision.

Tulsi releases the Biden plan to place conservatives on the Watchlist

From Eric Schmidt

“We know what "DT" ( Domestic Terrorist) meant, because we saw it in practice. Pro-life activists, parents, traditional Catholics, conservatives in the military—all were targets. The plan goes so far as to discuss putting Americans with no ties to foreign terrorism on terror watchlists:”

Read the report:

https://www.odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/dig/4064-dig-strat-impl-plan-ct-biden

“FAA Announces More Drone Tests In New Jersey.”

Posted 17 April. This is a fake-news cover story for DARPA and the CIA. The drones and glowing orbs continue to be a story. The orbs do not belong in our universe. The CIA is using the drones as a psyop to cover-up the tests.

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/faa-announces-more-drone-tests-new-jersey

The war-mongers at DARPA are actually conducting secret tests to access parallel universes, with the hope of getting new weapons technology.

In 2012, Lighthouse provided the math and physics for how parallel universes work. See his technical paper. It explains how the glowing orbs work and what they are used for:

https://independent.academia.edu/RichardLighthouse

https://www.academia.edu/50338408/The_Discovery_of_Parallel_Universes

