Exposing Havana Syndrome and the Reltron

Last night the George Mason University held an event on Havana Syndrome.

Panelist:

Michael Weiss - journalist for 60 Minutes

Christo Grozev - journalist and expert on Russian Intelligence Unit 29155

John Siphor - former CIA Manager

Marc Polymeripoulos - former CIA agent and Havana Syndrome victim

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Richard Lighthouse flew in to attend with me. Armed with flyers, the Havana Syndrome Civilian Registry and my victims’ affidavit binder, we drove to the venue.

Only three people got there before us, allowing us to sit on the third row, next to the microphone destined for the public’s questions, ready to jump when the queue started.

Video Clip - click on it:

When the event began, the 300-person capacity auditorium was packed. The host stated that there were more than 700 people watching on YouTube.

The speakers gave their renditions regarding the exposure of Havana Syndrome, and their predictable attribution to Russia! Russia! Russia! They really pushed hard - that Russia was behind the Havana Syndrome attacks.

60 Minutes editors and producers were in the audience. Many C1A agents from the Operations Directorate were there. Richard spoke at length with several current and former CIA agents.

Present in the audience was independent journalist Sophie Ingberg. When I watched her roll her eyes when Richard gave her a Reltron flyer, made me wonder if she is part of the mockingbird press.

The Q&A session was limited, and even though Richard made the fourth in line, and I made the sixth. They did not focus the camera on us, but here were the questions we posed:

They “answered” Richard’s question with “we don’t know.”

Then, they cut the time and had the rest of us pose our questions which would be answered cumulatively.

Video clip - click on it:

This is the question I posed:

Even though they were supposed to address my question along those of three other people, they answered the others but not mine.

READ THAT AGAIN: None of them answered my question if they were going to look into the civilian victims of Havana Syndrome on U.S. soil.

We enjoyed being red pill dispensers, posing LIVE questions that dismantled the “It’s Russia”! disinformation campaign.

After the event, there was a social gathering with hors d’oeuvres.

I spoke to a few people, including Mr. Weiss, the 6o Minutes journalist that did the Havana Syndrome investigation. I told him we were working on having CDC and NIH issue diagnostic guidance for civilians suffering from Anomalous Health Incidents.

I gave Mr. Weiss the affidavits of the civilian victims and the AHI Civilian Registry. Richard gave him the Reltron weapon flyer.

He now knows.

I also spoke briefly to the Russian journalist, Mr. Christo Grozev who was nicer than I expected. Although he’s a fierce proponent of the “It’s Russia!” propaganda, I gave him the Civilian Registry and the two flyers about Reltron/Havana Syndrome.

He said something interesting that you all should take note: when i explained that I represent civilian victims of Havana Syndrome, he responded that he has been contacted by people that allege that they are suffering from Havana Syndrome and he believed they did not sound credible.

I replied that I could understand.

It is an undeniable reality that members of our community have a difficult time of coherently communicating the atrocities that this program entails. And that is exactly how the criminals designed it: so that their pleas for help would sound “fantastical” and implausible.

All of us must be vigilant to be coherent representatives of the community, intelligently conveying fact-based information, devoid of claims about your personal experience.

Mr. Grozev very politely agreed to look into the information we provided.

He now knows.

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The criminals were not prepared for us. Richard gave out dozens of Reltron flyers to the attendants. By the time that one of the entrance hosts told him to stop, he had almost ran out of them which he continued to give out until there were none left.

You might not think this is BIG, HUGE… But it is.

This is something that slipped by the criminals, they had no control over it, and in a roomful of mostly CIA-sympathizers, we had shone a light into their darkness.

I thank you for supporting me and Targeted Justice in this historical struggle for Truth and freedom from modern-day slavery.

Thank-you for supporting my work of bringing light to expose darkness.

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