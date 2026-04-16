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Targeted Justice Newsletter

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James's avatar
James
1h

"It is an undeniable reality that members of our community have a difficult time of coherently communicating the atrocities that this program entails. And that is exactly how the criminals designed it: so that their pleas for help would sound “fantastical” and implausible."

That is pretty much it right there. I practice the common sense way of explaining things when I scroll TI stuff on Facebook and tik toc. All based around what ive learned from tj and other things that is just basically common sense. Still a complicated thing to do. Just stick to the simple points as best as possible.

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