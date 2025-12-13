Experimenting with Psychedelic Mushrooms?
DON'T...
We had an intelligent, successful Targeted Individual in the Houston area - that thought he could escape his V2K by experimenting with psychedelic mushrooms.
HE IS NOW DEAD. Someone laced his last purchase with fentanyl. He tried pills and also purchased raw mushrooms. Don’t do it…
I know from experience they are looking for anything and everything they can get away with killing you i took store bought legal mushrooms suffered paralysis the whole next day if you go unconscious they will attack for sure always read the side effects if they match up with what they are doing do not do it they want you to die or get sent to the hospital for the cover up
They are looking for side effects statics anything to kill you they can get away with