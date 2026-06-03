Evolution of MK- Ultra

MK-Ultra never ended.

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10 Good Reasons to DeFund & Dismantle the C1A:

Critics across the political spectrum—including Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Rep. Ron Paul, and analysts — have argued for abolishing or significantly defunding the CIA. They cite its history of intelligence failures, illegal activities, counterproductive covert operations, lack of accountability, and structural problems.

Here are 10 key arguments drawn from declassified documents, congressional investigations (especially the 1975 Church Committee; MK-Ultra), Senate reports, and historical analyses:

Repeated, high-profile intelligence failures despite enormous resources.

The CIA has missed or misjudged major events, including the 9/11 attacks, the absence of Iraqi WMDs (the “slam dunk” assessment), the Iranian Revolution, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and others. These lapses have led to costly policy disasters. carnegieendowment.org Documented illegal domestic operations violating its charter.

The Church Committee exposed programs like MKUltra (LSD and mind-control experiments on unwitting U.S. citizens), Operation CHAOS (spying on anti-war activists), and HTLINGUAL (illegal mail opening). These directly breached the CIA’s foreign-intelligence mandate. en.wikipedia.org History of covert regime-change operations that backfired.

The agency orchestrated or supported coups in Iran (1953), Guatemala (1954), Chile (1973), and elsewhere. These often installed dictators, created long-term instability, and generated lasting anti-American resentment. carnegieendowment.org Assassination plots and support for violent operations.

Declassified records detail plots against foreign leaders (e.g., Fidel Castro, Patrice Lumumba) and involvement in operations linked to widespread violence and human rights abuses, contradicting stated U.S. values. “Blowback” — interventions that created or strengthened enemies.

Support for the Afghan mujahideen and other actions contributed to the rise of Al-Qaeda and related groups. Critics argue many CIA operations have produced more threats than they eliminated. reason.com The post-9/11 detention and interrogation program involved torture that was ineffective and misrepresented.

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s report found the CIA’s “enhanced interrogation techniques” were not effective at obtaining accurate intelligence, were far more brutal than described to policymakers, and involved misleading claims to Congress, the White House, and the public. intelligence.senate.gov Systemic lack of accountability and resistance to oversight

The agency operates with a largely classified (“black”) budget, has a culture of secrecy that suppresses dissent, and has a record of misleading or obstructing investigators (e.g., on the torture program). Past abuses were often revealed only decades later. carnegieendowment.org Historical media manipulation and propaganda efforts.

Programs such as Operation Mockingbird involved recruiting journalists and influencing media, raising concerns about the integrity of information reaching the public and policymakers. Much of its core function could be handled more accountably elsewhere.

A large portion of useful intelligence comes from open sources, diplomacy, and other agencies. Proposals (e.g., by Moynihan) have suggested shifting analysis to the State Department and certain functions to the Defense Department to improve oversight and reduce unaccountable covert action. reason.com Erosion of U.S. credibility, moral authority, and democratic principles.

Secret operations, regime changes, and abuses have fueled hypocrisy charges abroad and at home, undermining America’s ability to promote democracy and the rule of law. Figures including Presidents Truman and Kennedy expressed deep reservations about the agency’s autonomy and methods. responsiblestatecraft.org

These arguments center on the view that the CIA’s combination of secrecy, covert action, and repeated failures makes it net harmful or at least unreformable in its current form. Complete defunding or abolition would require legislation and would shift responsibilities (analysis, covert action, paramilitary ops) to other entities—something advocates say could improve both effectiveness and accountability.

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Dr Carol Rosin talks about V2K. She was the assistant to Dr Werner von Braun.

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