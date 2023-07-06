Evolution of a Weaponized Cell Tower
Beamforming was used before Ericsson Corporation filed U.S. Patent 10,164,694
Look for 4 panel antennas in a row.
April 2011
Weaponized Cell Tower near 164 Knox St, in Houston - April 2011. 4 panel antennas in a row, facing west. Note these are all 4G panel antennas.
Most of your microwave attacks come from weaponized cell towers. Look for the cell towers near you on:
April 2015
Weaponized Cell Tower near 164 Knox St, in Houston - April 2015.
4 panel antennas in a row, facing west. Workers are on the tower making modifications.
2016 - “Beamforming using an Antenna Array” on Cell Towers
U.S. Patent 10,164,694 filed on 2/16/2016.
Ericsson Corporation files identical Patents in many countries on the same day.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10164694B2/en
Many other corporations obtained a license to manufacture the Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which can be directly installed in cell towers:
https://www.everythingrf.com/search/beamforming-ics
October 2019
Weaponized Cell Tower near 164 Knox St, in Houston - October 2019.
4 panel antennas in a row, facing west and facing south.
March 2022
Weaponized Cell Tower near 164 Knox St, in Houston - March 2022.
4 panel antennas in a row, facing west. Workers are adding another level.
The US Space Force was clearly using beamforming from antenna arrays, even before the Ericsson corporation filed the U.S. Patent in 2016. From Shriever Base, the U.S. Space Force can communicate directly with any cell tower in the world - at the speed of light. The signals are relayed thru a series of satellites in geosynchronous orbit. See Diagram CT-1 & PA-1 on our Home page.
Anyone can look at the history of their local cell towers. 4-in-a-row is the typical weaponized system. Go to the Street View using a specific address, then click on “See latest date.” If there is only 1 or 2 panels on a level - that is not weaponized yet.
Look for 4-in-a-row.
Many people claim this is a song written for Targeted Individuals.
- recorded by Eric Clapton & Van Morrison. Morrison has openly stated that he is a Targeted Individual.
Eric Clapton and Van Morrison reunited to release a new version of Clapton’s single “This Has Gotta Stop.” The new version of the song features Van Morrison on saxophone as well as an additional verse from Morrison.
Van Morrison wrote a song, “The Long Con,” admitting that he is a Targeted Individual.
THE LONG CON by Van Morrison
I’m a targeted individual
Got caught up in a long con
I’m a targeted individual
I got caught up in a long con
Four judges screwed me over
Backed me up against the wall
Targeted individual
Have to get to the bottom of who’s pulling the strings
I’m a targeted individual
Got to get to the bottom of who’s pulling the strings
Well I got to make it personal
See who’s waiting in the wings
I’m a targeted individual
Got caught up in a long con
Targeted individual
Got caught up in a long con
Four judges screwed me over
Backed me up against the wall
Think I don’t have a voice
Wanna just get me to go away and give up the fight
Well I’m gonna keep on fighting
'Cause I’m fighting for my life
Targeted Individual
Get to the bottom of who’s pulling the strings
I’m a targeted individual
Got to get to the bottom of who’s pulling the strings
I gotta make it personal
See who’s waiting in the wings
Think I don’t have a voice
Want me to just go away and give up
Want me to give up the fight
But I’m gonna keep on fighting for my life
Goes beyond money, jealousy and fame
See who’s behind the curtain, behind the name
Goes beyond money, jealousy and fame
I got to see who’s behind the curtain
See who’s behind the name
Targeted individual
Got caught up in a long con
Targeted individual
Got caught up in a long con
Then four judges screwed me over
Backed me up against the wall
Tried to erase me as a father
Tried to get me to go away et al
Tried to erase me as a father
Tried to get me to go away et al
Expect me to still pay through the nose
Think I don’t even have a choice
Think I don’t have a voice
Want me to go away and give up this fight
But I’m gonna keep on fighting
'Cause I’m fighting for my life
If it goes beyond money, jealousy and fame
If it goes beyond the money and the jealousy and fame
Got to see who’s behind the curtain
Got to give me some names
That is so awesome that you found Van Morrison's blues song about Targeted Individuals. It reminds me of my master plan that was sabotaged. YouTube used to have "friends" where people would connect. I made a music channel with the idea that the only friends would be top recording acts & post at least one of their songs. The idea was that I would introduce them to targeting in an attempt to wake them up & write songs about it - and it was working.
My first friend was Carly Simon, & it just blossomed from there. Pretty soon, I had almost every top recording act on YouTube as friends on the channel; I had created a monster. And then one day, YouTube unceremoniously eliminated friends altogether. I'm still convinced that I was the reason they did. This was also before they had worked out a copyright strategy & no doubt I was stepping on someone's financial toes. "We can't let him do this, he'll own the music industry!" Yeah, & they'll all know about targeting. I can't recall now if I made it to Van Morrison or not, but I'm guessing I did.
None of this was ever intended for your benefit, quite the opposite.
Dr. Duncan worked on psychotronics for the CIA. He thought he was working on weaponry to be used on the battlefield, then he found out what the real purpose was.
approx 38:00 into video:
"Now, you can apply this to other aspects of life. The way that I was using it was is called "mind hacking", so they are trying to hack a targeted individual and the targeted individual will create mental defenses as best as they can. They'll go to their social networks. Trade, well, what do they do? They try to disrupt the social networks so you have no family or friends. It's a back & forth game that they're trying to find out the maximum probability of death and the example that you used where you will commit suicide, or you'll harm somebody, become a Manchurian Candidate or something like that."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NtegwWGNU4nz/
These people are very sick & need help.