Look for 4 panel antennas in a row.

April 2011

Weaponized Cell Tower near 164 Knox St, in Houston - April 2011. 4 panel antennas in a row, facing west. Note these are all 4G panel antennas.

Most of your microwave attacks come from weaponized cell towers. Look for the cell towers near you on:

www.antennasearch.com

April 2015

Weaponized Cell Tower near 164 Knox St, in Houston - April 2015.

4 panel antennas in a row, facing west. Workers are on the tower making modifications.

2016 - “Beamforming using an Antenna Array” on Cell Towers

U.S. Patent 10,164,694 filed on 2/16/2016.

Ericsson Corporation files identical Patents in many countries on the same day.

https://patents.google.com/patent/US10164694B2/en

Many other corporations obtained a license to manufacture the Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which can be directly installed in cell towers:

https://www.everythingrf.com/search/beamforming-ics

October 2019

Weaponized Cell Tower near 164 Knox St, in Houston - October 2019.

4 panel antennas in a row, facing west and facing south.

March 2022

Weaponized Cell Tower near 164 Knox St, in Houston - March 2022.

4 panel antennas in a row, facing west. Workers are adding another level.

The US Space Force was clearly using beamforming from antenna arrays, even before the Ericsson corporation filed the U.S. Patent in 2016. From Shriever Base, the U.S. Space Force can communicate directly with any cell tower in the world - at the speed of light. The signals are relayed thru a series of satellites in geosynchronous orbit. See Diagram CT-1 & PA-1 on our Home page.

Anyone can look at the history of their local cell towers. 4-in-a-row is the typical weaponized system. Go to the Street View using a specific address, then click on “See latest date.” If there is only 1 or 2 panels on a level - that is not weaponized yet.

Look for 4-in-a-row.

Other News:

Many people claim this is a song written for Targeted Individuals.

- recorded by Eric Clapton & Van Morrison. Morrison has openly stated that he is a Targeted Individual.

Eric Clapton and Van Morrison reunited to release a new version of Clapton’s single “This Has Gotta Stop.” The new version of the song features Van Morrison on saxophone as well as an additional verse from Morrison.

Van Morrison wrote a song, “The Long Con,” admitting that he is a Targeted Individual.

THE LONG CON by Van Morrison

I’m a targeted individual

Got caught up in a long con

I’m a targeted individual

I got caught up in a long con

Four judges screwed me over

Backed me up against the wall

Targeted individual

Have to get to the bottom of who’s pulling the strings

I’m a targeted individual

Got to get to the bottom of who’s pulling the strings

Well I got to make it personal

See who’s waiting in the wings

I’m a targeted individual

Got caught up in a long con

Targeted individual

Got caught up in a long con

Four judges screwed me over

Backed me up against the wall

Think I don’t have a voice

Wanna just get me to go away and give up the fight

Well I’m gonna keep on fighting

'Cause I’m fighting for my life

Targeted Individual

Get to the bottom of who’s pulling the strings

I’m a targeted individual

Got to get to the bottom of who’s pulling the strings

I gotta make it personal

See who’s waiting in the wings

Think I don’t have a voice

Want me to just go away and give up

Want me to give up the fight

But I’m gonna keep on fighting for my life

Goes beyond money, jealousy and fame

See who’s behind the curtain, behind the name

Goes beyond money, jealousy and fame

I got to see who’s behind the curtain

See who’s behind the name

Targeted individual

Got caught up in a long con

Targeted individual

Got caught up in a long con

Then four judges screwed me over

Backed me up against the wall

Tried to erase me as a father

Tried to get me to go away et al

Tried to erase me as a father

Tried to get me to go away et al

Expect me to still pay through the nose

Think I don’t even have a choice

Think I don’t have a voice

Want me to go away and give up this fight

But I’m gonna keep on fighting

'Cause I’m fighting for my life

If it goes beyond money, jealousy and fame

If it goes beyond the money and the jealousy and fame

Got to see who’s behind the curtain

Got to give me some names