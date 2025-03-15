Everyone in the United States & Europe

Everyone in the United States & Europe (possibly most of the world) is being precisely tracked by Lockheed and Boeing GPS tracking satellites. Yes - it is grossly illegal. The tracking signal uses 3200 - 3750 MHz (S Band), and many people can feel the microwave pulse using your hand or forearm, over the top-back part of your head.

Schriever Space Force Base is the largest satellite operations facility in the world - near Colorado Springs.

Short video with Richard Lighthouse & Juan, showing the microwave tracking from satellites. This scientific instrument is called a Gauss meter, and it shows the increase in magnetic field strength using increased sound pitch. 16 seconds.

Gauss Meter -

You can buy one - search for “Gauss Master.” Remove the battery when not in use.

Signal Analyzer Readings

Signal Analyzer readings using Spectran HF-4040. Lockheed Martin GPS Satellite tracking is done at 3200 - 3750 MHz. The Vircator microwave weapon (Patent 4345220) operates at 3920 - 3935 MHz. Caution: the NSA can hack the device within minutes and "zero out" large sections of the bandwidth. A signal analyzer should be used in combination with a signal generator to prove the readings. Note the graphs show there is almost zero background noise in 2016. The U.S. Space Force has started adding fake background noise to these frequency ranges, to hide their criminal activity.

Short Educational Videos

Please see our other short videos about using signal analyzers and directional antennas to detect the microwave signals from cell towers. Anyone can do this, it’s very simple, and the device is not expensive.

https://web.archive.org/web/20250120191855/https://www.targetedjustice.com/short-videos.html

Digital Warriors

We need Digital Warriors to post on Twitter/X & Truth Social -

“We are the 278,000. Investigate Handling Codes 3 & 4 of the TSDB.

No known ties to terrorism. - according to OIG.

Illegal Government Blacklist!”

Kash Patel:

“When we go back to the DOJ and FBI, we still don’t have all the lists, all the FISA documents, all of the things they did to 278,000 Americans illegally in one year. We need to put that out there. I’m not saying we reveal the exact methods, but we can keep the hood on the engine while showing the American people how their rights were violated.

[Note that this number is very close to the 300,000 number that Targeted Justice has been talking about...]

“All roads of government corruption, lead to the CIA."

-- Richard Lighthouse

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

