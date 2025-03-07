Website Taken Down

Our Digital Warrior campaign led by Attorney Ana Toledo, has the Deep State trembling.

As soon as she made this post and its views skyrocketed yesterday, the website went offline...

Recent versions of our website are archived on the Wayback Machine as well as many other archive sites.

https://web.archive.org/web/20250000000000*/Targetedjustice.com

(As of publishing time - this link was available)

So our message is - join the Digital Warriors. Our efforts are clearly getting to them.

It’s easy - you can do this from home! See our X account to learn more -

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

https://www.targetedjustice.com/digital-warriors.html/

/

FRIDAY - Praying for Freedom Call

"For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.”

Matthew 18:20

12:00 pm EST/ 11:00 am CST - conference call number:

518-425-1318

Please join us for this important gathering.

/

Friday, March 7th

Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society - with Teele

Netherlands: 8 PM

United States - EST: 2 PM / CST: 1 PM / MST: 12 PM / PST: 11 AM

Online for Video and Screen Sharing:

https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele

FCC ID: linkteele

Dial-in Options:

Netherlands Dial-in:

0970 550 01887

Access Code: 6357442

US Dial-in:

(605) 313-5597

Access Code: 6357442#

/

Saturday



Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting

Time: 9:00 am-11:00 am CST

LIVE Streaming on Twitter/X

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

Every 2nd Saturday Monthly

Onion Creek Restaurant

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

​Please join us.

/

Sunday, March 9th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

Please congratulate Melissa on becoming an Officer at Targeted Justice!

/

NSA & Russia, Russia, Russia!

For many months, TJ’s has had our laptops, phones, and routers severely hacked/blocked/disabled. Routinely takes 20 - 30 minutes for a laptop boot, and still very slow.

On Monday, March 3rd, Sec of Defense Pete Hegseth announced a termination of cyber operations against Russia through the NSA. Suddenly - early Tuesday morning, laptops booted up in one minute! Amazing!

Compelling evidence that the NSA and FISA Act was being used to cyber attack Targeted Individuals and blame it on “Russian collusion.”

We also have stories of Russian prostitutes trying to “honeypot” TI’s - in the United States. The FBI has recently admitted that they run these illegal honeypot operations.

/

Digital Warriors -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

