Website Taken Down
Our Digital Warrior campaign led by Attorney Ana Toledo, has the Deep State trembling.
As soon as she made this post and its views skyrocketed yesterday, the website went offline...
Recent versions of our website are archived on the Wayback Machine as well as many other archive sites.
https://web.archive.org/web/20250000000000*/Targetedjustice.com
(As of publishing time - this link was available)
So our message is - join the Digital Warriors. Our efforts are clearly getting to them.
It’s easy - you can do this from home! See our X account to learn more -
https://x.com/TargetedJustice
https://www.targetedjustice.com/digital-warriors.html/
/
FRIDAY - Praying for Freedom Call
"For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.”
Matthew 18:20
12:00 pm EST/ 11:00 am CST - conference call number:
518-425-1318
Please join us for this important gathering.
/
Friday, March 7th
Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society - with Teele
Netherlands: 8 PM
United States - EST: 2 PM / CST: 1 PM / MST: 12 PM / PST: 11 AM
Online for Video and Screen Sharing:
https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele
FCC ID: linkteele
Dial-in Options:
Netherlands Dial-in:
0970 550 01887
Access Code: 6357442
US Dial-in:
(605) 313-5597
Access Code: 6357442#
/
Saturday
Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting
Time: 9:00 am-11:00 am CST
LIVE Streaming on Twitter/X
https://x.com/TargetedJustice
Every 2nd Saturday Monthly
Onion Creek Restaurant
3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Please join us.
/
Sunday, March 9th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
Please congratulate Melissa on becoming an Officer at Targeted Justice!
/
NSA & Russia, Russia, Russia!
For many months, TJ’s has had our laptops, phones, and routers severely hacked/blocked/disabled. Routinely takes 20 - 30 minutes for a laptop boot, and still very slow.
On Monday, March 3rd, Sec of Defense Pete Hegseth announced a termination of cyber operations against Russia through the NSA. Suddenly - early Tuesday morning, laptops booted up in one minute! Amazing!
Compelling evidence that the NSA and FISA Act was being used to cyber attack Targeted Individuals and blame it on “Russian collusion.”
We also have stories of Russian prostitutes trying to “honeypot” TI’s - in the United States. The FBI has recently admitted that they run these illegal honeypot operations.
/
Digital Warriors -
Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, etc.
They will block it, if you just post the LINK.
We are reminding our readers that we have 3 active lawsuits against the FBI, DOJ, and OIG.
One would think that costly, illegal FBI and CIA torture of citizens is something that needs to be immediately stopped. Every proponent of the Program should be identified for prosecution. I am feeling optimistic, although the Program has been going on for 60 or more years. Maybe the political value of "draining the swamp" will be recognized.