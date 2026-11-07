For years, Hemingway’s family thought he was paranoid or crazy because he claimed that the FBI was monitoring his calls and following him.
Turns out - they were.
Here’s the FBI archive:
https://archive.org/details/ErnestHemingwayFBIFiles
https://archive.org/details/ErnestHemingwayFBIFiles
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Some researchers claim the FBI was involved in his suicide.
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2011/jul/03/fbi-and-ernest-hemingway
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“What would we do without this information. We contact all our officials and it seems we are not believed. President Trump knows he was targeted. I would think since we are supporting him and believe what he says, he will believe us. This is treason. So out of the constitution. Ana stated, our pets are even being attacked. I posted a video on Facebook, and they took it down. “ - Chip
Thank You, Chip.
Thank you TJ for this story.
And here is another on V2k:
Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos is accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump
The Venezuelan national was allegedly found with three firearms and dozens of ammunition rounds in a stolen vehicle parked near the White House on Thursday, Nov. 5
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release that Chrinos told them “he heard voices in his head telling him to kill President Trump”
Not convinced people even see my messages anymore. I can’t find employment as all my digital communications are sabotaged, rely on a food bank to survive and can’t have the heating on in winter. Because I’m not a pedo….. what a world.