For years, Hemingway’s family thought he was paranoid or crazy because he claimed that the FBI was monitoring his calls and following him.

Turns out - they were.

Here’s the FBI archive:

https://archive.org/details/ErnestHemingwayFBIFiles

https://archive.org/details/ErnestHemingwayFBIFiles

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Some researchers claim the FBI was involved in his suicide.

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2011/jul/03/fbi-and-ernest-hemingway

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