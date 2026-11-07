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Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
7h

Thank you TJ for this story.

And here is another on V2k:

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos is accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump

The Venezuelan national was allegedly found with three firearms and dozens of ammunition rounds in a stolen vehicle parked near the White House on Thursday, Nov. 5

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release that Chrinos told them “he heard voices in his head telling him to kill President Trump”

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MomentoPraesenti's avatar
MomentoPraesenti
7h

Not convinced people even see my messages anymore. I can’t find employment as all my digital communications are sabotaged, rely on a food bank to survive and can’t have the heating on in winter. Because I’m not a pedo….. what a world.

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