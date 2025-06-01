Epstein was murdered
In spite of what the media and FBI Directors state - we know better.
The CIA’s use of remote trance technology and subliminal messaging is very real. It is murder by any name. This evidence has been detailed by Dr Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD in an interview with Dr Len Ber.
Our sincere thanks to Dr Ana for having the courage to speak the truth. She has provided some of the best credible evidence that this remote trance technology exists.
TJ has demonstrated and measured these microwave beamforming signals from numerous cell towers. The signals are directed thru satellites, controlled from Schriever Base, near Colorado Springs.
Richard Lighthouse states that his nephew Nathan, was also murdered using this remote trance technology. It may look like suicide, but it is first degree murder. The CIA has murdered thousands of people using this remote trance technology.
Targeted Individual, Roseanne Barr talks about her targeting at work
“They spied. They monitored everything I did. They wanted to censor me from the very beginning,” Barr told the Daily Mail. “They hijacked that tweet and made out it said something that it didn’t.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/roseanne-barr-claims-network-spied-her-before-firing/
Join us for Targeted Action 2025
Sept 5 - 8 in Washington DC
https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025
Is there still no truth at the Trump FBI? The evil CIA?
