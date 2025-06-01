Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
carla's avatar
carla
10h

Is there still no truth at the Trump FBI? The evil CIA?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clan Macleod's avatar
Clan Macleod
5mEdited

Thankyou , my account was taken down in error they said . Strangely I now have to restack all posts from Targeted Justice , they’ve undone them

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture