Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
2hEdited

The letter that instructed Obama who to place on his cabinet. Obama did exactly what he was told to do:

https://wallstreetonparade.com/2016/10/wikileaks-bombshell-emails-show-citigroup-had-major-role-in-shaping-and-staffing-obamas-first-term/

\

Reply
Share
Rich's avatar
Rich
2h

Financial advisor is just a fancy title for money laundering

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture