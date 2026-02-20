Jeff Epstein & CFR

Jeff Epstein was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) from 1995 - 2009. This is even after he was a convicted pedophile. The CFR is basically controlled by the Rockefellers.

Yesterday, Billionaire Les Wexner under oath told lawmakers Jeffrey Epstein was a Financial Adviser for the Rothschild Family.

In 2008, Barack Obama received the names of his entire future cabinet, one month prior to his election day, from CFR Senior Fellow (and Citigroup banker) Michael Froman, as a Wikileaks email later revealed. Obama followed his orders from the CFR and appointed the people, as he was instructed. Froman is now the President at CFR. (See our newsletter of 2 Oct 2023 ). You can’t make this up…

Hillary takes orders from the CFR

In a speech Hillary Clinton gave on July 15, 2009, at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington, DC. she said: “Thank you very much, Richard, and I am delighted to be here in these new headquarters. I have been often to, I guess, the mother ship in New York, but it’s good to have an outpost of the Council right here down the street from the State Department. We get a lot of advice from the Council, so this will mean I won’t have as far to go to be told what we should be doing and how we should think about the future.”

GROK: Jeffrey Epstein was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) from 1995 to 2009. This timeframe is consistently reported across multiple reliable sources:

In 2019, CFR President Richard Haass publicly stated that Epstein had been a member from 1995 to 2009 in an email to members, as reported by NBC News and The Washington Post. This was in the context of addressing his $350,000 in donations (made over a 10-year period ending in 2005) and deciding to redirect equivalent funds to anti-human trafficking efforts after Epstein’s death.

Epstein appeared in CFR membership rosters, such as the 2004 annual report and the 2009 membership roster (publicly available via archives like Public Intelligence), listing him as a member during those periods.

A 2002 New York Magazine profile described him as an “enthusiastic member” of the CFR (and Trilateral Commission) at that time, aligning with the mid-period of his membership.

His membership ended in 2009, following his 2008 guilty plea in Florida to state charges related to procuring a minor for prostitution.

Summary:

Jeff Epstein was closely connected to the Obama’s, Clinton’s, Rockefeller’s, and Rothschild’s. These people are the DEEP STATE, and the Heads of the Snake.

