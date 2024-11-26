Email the Supreme Court
Please email the letter below. Keep it short - 1 page. They will not read your 10 page letter - please don’t send it. Include the 2 pictures below as attachments.
/
26 Nov 2024
The Honorable _____ (full name)
Associate Justice, The United States Supreme Court
Supreme Court of the United States
1 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20543
RE: Petition 24-91, Targeted Justice et al. v. Garland
Dear Justice _________ (surname):
I am writing to you as a member of Targeted Justice, Inc., Petitioner in case number 24-91.
I am a Non-Investigative Subject placed on one of the secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), Handling Codes 3 and 4. I was placed on the TSDB without notice or due process, and without reasonable suspicion to meet terrorist criteria.
My placement on the TSDB turned me into a targeted individual and a victim of atrocious torture and psychological operations. Since the DOD Directive 5240.01 entered into effect on September 27, 2024, the directed energy weapons attacks I have sustained for many years, have significantly increased.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation used “secret criteria” to place me on the TSDB, falsely labeling me as a “suspected terrorist.” Most of us on the list are considered whistleblowers, political activists, or scientists that oppose the Deep State agenda. I have never been accused of any crime, yet I am continuously subjected to illegal surveillance, cruel and unusual punishment.
Please vacate the Fifth Circuit and reverse the judgment, giving Targeted Justice its day in court. Nothing about this lawsuit is fantastical. The facts set forth therein are atrocious yet documented, so they are not susceptible to any fanciful fabrication. Please make defendants answer the complaint and allow justice to be served. Our pictures below prove this is real.
The constitutional rights of hundreds of thousands of Americans have been obliterated. We depend on you.
Pictures of some microwave burns of our subscribers:
https://www.targetedjustice.com/microwave-burns.html
Sincerely,
/
/
/
This list includes the Court Clerks - email them also.
If you can also send a snail mail - they will definitely receive it. We are concerned that the gov’t criminals will block the emails. Do both if you can.
BKavanaugh@supremecourt.gov
Zachary J. Lustbader ZLustbader@supremecourt.gov
Erin Brown EBrown@supremecourt.gov
Seanhenry VanDyke SVanDyke@supremecourt.gov
Pat Reidy PReidy@supremecourt.gov
Catherine Cole CCole@supremecourt.gov
KBrown@supremecourt.gov
Katharine Janes KJames@supremecourt.gov
Donovan Stone DStone@supremecourt.gov
Joseph R. Landry JLandry@supremecourt.gov
SSotomayor@supremecourt.gov
EKagan@supremecourt.gov
Matthew E. Morris MMorris@supremecourt.gov
Nathan Raab NRaab@supremecourt.gov
Jessica Garland JGarland@supremecourt.gov
ABarrett@supremecourt.gov
John Acton JActon@supremecourt.gov
SAlito@supremecourt.gov
Daniella Cass DCass@supremecourt.gov
NGorsuch@supremecourt.gov
Christian Burset CBurset@supremecourt.gov
Rachel L. Daley RDaley@supremecourt.gov
Chadwick (Chad) Harper CHarper@supremecourt.gov
Edward L. Pickup EPickup@supremecourt.gov
JRoberts@supremecourt.gov
Leigh E. Kramer LKramer@supremecourt.gov
Elise Kostial EKostial@supremecourt.gov
Hassaan Shahawy HShahawy@supremecourt.gov
Kathryn C. Reed KReed@supremecourt.gov
William Eisenhauer WEisenhauer@supremecourt.gov
CThomas@supremecourt.gov
Alexis Zhang AZhang@supremecourt.gov
Thomas Wilson TWilson@supremecourt.gov
Crystal Clanton CClanton@supremecourt.gov
Jeff Hetzel JHetzel@supremecourt.gov
Davis Wang DWang@supremecourt.gov
Ryan Proctor RProctor@supremecourt.gov
Megan Kasden MKasden@supremecourt.gov
Cynthia Rapp CRapp@supremecourt.gov
Kyle Ratliff KRatliff@supremecourt.gov
Ethan Torrey ETorrey@supremecourt.gov
Brian Lewis BLewis@supremecourt.gov
Laurie Wood LWood@supremecourt.gov
Heather OBrien HOBrien@supremecourt.gov
/
Please make time to do this. Shut down this program!
/
Please share on social media - all Targeted Individuals need to do this!
Thank you! I have been thinking about trying to compose a letter that people who support have been victims of surveillance, such as church congregations and people during covid, and trying to mesh it with the case. Some people know and have experienced forms of surveillance at a lower level but not the torture, yet. Of they are aware of the overreach and know this technology exists, maybe they would send in a letter supporting our case without saying they are victims of the torture. Those that haven't experienced it but have experience overreach and what they feel is over surveillance may send it a 'watered down version" from their point of view they can speak too. Just an idea. Thanks for the list I will spread like wildfire!