Email the Supreme Court

Please email the letter below. Keep it short - 1 page. They will not read your 10 page letter - please don’t send it. Include the 2 pictures below as attachments.

26 Nov 2024

The Honorable _____ (full name)

Associate Justice, The United States Supreme Court

Supreme Court of the United States

1 First Street, NE

Washington, DC 20543

RE: Petition 24-91, Targeted Justice et al. v. Garland

Dear Justice _________ (surname):

I am writing to you as a member of Targeted Justice, Inc., Petitioner in case number 24-91.

I am a Non-Investigative Subject placed on one of the secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), Handling Codes 3 and 4. I was placed on the TSDB without notice or due process, and without reasonable suspicion to meet terrorist criteria.

My placement on the TSDB turned me into a targeted individual and a victim of atrocious torture and psychological operations. Since the DOD Directive 5240.01 entered into effect on September 27, 2024, the directed energy weapons attacks I have sustained for many years, have significantly increased.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation used “secret criteria” to place me on the TSDB, falsely labeling me as a “suspected terrorist.” Most of us on the list are considered whistleblowers, political activists, or scientists that oppose the Deep State agenda. I have never been accused of any crime, yet I am continuously subjected to illegal surveillance, cruel and unusual punishment.

Please vacate the Fifth Circuit and reverse the judgment, giving Targeted Justice its day in court. Nothing about this lawsuit is fantastical. The facts set forth therein are atrocious yet documented, so they are not susceptible to any fanciful fabrication. Please make defendants answer the complaint and allow justice to be served. Our pictures below prove this is real.

The constitutional rights of hundreds of thousands of Americans have been obliterated. We depend on you.

Pictures of some microwave burns of our subscribers:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/microwave-burns.html

Sincerely,

This list includes the Court Clerks - email them also.

If you can also send a snail mail - they will definitely receive it. We are concerned that the gov’t criminals will block the emails. Do both if you can.

Please make time to do this. Shut down this program!

