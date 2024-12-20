Training for Electromagnetic Warfare - US Space Force Delta 3

/

These are the people that attack you from Delta 3 of the US Space Force. They are being trained at Peterson Base, and will operate weapons at Schriever Base. The training class is called Mission Qualification Training (MQT) - it is a Top Secret class.

They use the vircator weapon (U.S. Patent 4345220), designed and built by the Titan Corp, and they also broadcast to cell towers.

"Space Delta 3 is now administering the new Electromagnetic Warfare Operator Course, designed to teach operators essential tasks and concepts that a member needs to know in order to be an electromagnetic warfare operator." Lt Col. Funches stated the EWO course is a necessary and pivotal addition to the future training and readiness of Guardians. The two most important criteria the Guardians focus on in training are space and the electromagnetic spectrum. Operators have Mission Qualification Training, or MQT, which certifies operators on their assigned system… Our goal as space operators is not just to leverage the spectrum, it's to dominate.”

https://www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil/Newsroom/News/Display/Article/3331512/strengthening-the-next-generation-of-ewo-guardians/

The US Space Force openly admits they are operating Electromagnetic Weapons.

/

Why all the boxes?

So what are all the electronic boxes, "panel racks" for? (This is just an example.)

Box 1. V2K message which is computer-generated.

Box 2. Signal generator which produces a carrier wave for the message.

Box 3. Signal encryption scrambles the message.

Box 4. Signal conditioner filters and takes the noise out.

Box 5. Signal amplifier makes it louder. Then it is broadcast thru the satellite dish.

And that's just for one type of satellite. For communicating with other satellites will be another rack of electronic boxes, because the satellite works at a different frequency.

/

Do your neighbors control a microwave weapon?

Your neighbors have never been to Peterson or Schriever Base.

Your neighbors do not have a Top Secret clearance and have never taken MQT classes.

Your neighbors do not have racks of electronics, like you see in this photo.

Your neighbors do not have a massive dish antenna to communicate with satellites.

They might be involved in the gangstalking, but they are not operating microwave weapons or communicating with satellites in geosynchronous orbit.

A proud day for military personnel committing war crimes… they never bother to ask - Who is the target?

/

Don’t ask - Don’t tell?

The sad part about these military personnel is they know that some of the GPS coordinates are located in the United States. They never stop to ask - who are we attacking? Or what did they do wrong? Or - Are they armed? They are just following orders.

This is the same reasoning that men were executed for, after the Nuremburg trials in WWII. They told the Judges - "I was just following orders."

/

You can write to some of these military personnel, and tell them what you think:

Etan.Funches@spaceforce.mil

Aliviah.Williams@spaceforce.mil

Bilal.Riddick@spaceforce.mil

Samantha.Moody@spaceforce.mil

Ryan.Vickers@spaceforce.mil

Matthew.Douglas@spaceforce.mil

Jay.Mirabel@spaceforce.mil

Madeline.Midas@spaceforce.mil

/

Here are some more names at Space Force Delta 3:

/