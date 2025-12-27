Kooky - Glasheen vs. Uncle Fester of the Addam’s Family

Dumber than a Bag of Rocks...

This is “Uncle Fester” - Michael Glasheen. He is the current Director over the Terrorist Screening Center (TSC) in Vienna, Virginia. (Now called the “Threat Screening Center” because they admitted it has nothing to do with actual terrorists.)

Antifa burned down buildings, committed felonies, and there are people who openly admit to being part of Antifa - yet Glasheen can’t name any of them. See our list below…

FBI - Threat Screening Center

801 Follin Lane, S.E.

Vienna, Virginia USA 22180

Every Targeted Individual in the world has their personal data stored at the TSC. It includes EVERYTHING about your life - your family and friends, your Drivers License and Passport, your likes and dislikes, your social media posts, your weaknesses, etc.

Just watch the short video clip - Did he even graduate from the 5th grade? He claims to have a degree from Gonzaga University? Ever heard of that?

Is it astounding that FBI Director Kash Patel would allow an idiot to continue in this role?

You can’t make this up!!...

Antifa

Examples of crimes attributed to Antifa or individuals claiming association, drawn from official reports, indictments, and media. These include both group actions and individual cases where perpetrators self-identified or were labeled as Antifa-affiliated.

Prairieland Detention Facility Attack (July 4, 2025, Alvarado, Texas): An alleged Antifa “cell” attacked a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility with gunfire, fireworks, and vandalism, injuring a police officer shot in the neck. Charges included providing material support to terrorists, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and weapons offenses. Individuals: Cameron Arnold (Dallas), Zachary Evetts (Waxahachie), and at least eight others (e.g., Benjamin Song, Savanna Batten). The group was explicitly described as Antifa-aligned in federal charges.

Los Angeles Bomb Plot (Indicted December 2025): Four left-wing activists plotted to detonate homemade pipe bombs at U.S. company locations and planned further attacks on ICE agents and vehicles. Charges: Conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Individuals: Audrey Carroll (leader) and three unnamed accomplices from the Turtle Island Liberation Front, described as an anticapitalist, antigovernment offshoot associated with Antifa. nytimes.com

Atlanta Public Safety Training Center Attacks (2023, Georgia): Multiple incidents involved vandalism, arson, and assaults on police at the “Cop City” site. In one June 2023 event, five were arrested for trespassing and sabotage; in March, 23 Antifa-affiliated rioters launched fireworks and Molotov cocktails, setting fires. Charges: Domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, interference with government property, possession of tools for crime, and inciting a riot. Individuals (June arrests): Francis Carroll (Maine), Nicholas Olson (Nebraska), Serena Hertel (California), Leonardo Vioselle (Georgia), Arieon Robinson (Wisconsin). Broader attacks were attributed to Antifa in congressional resolutions. gbi.georgia.gov +1

San Diego Riot (2021, California): A pre-planned violent riot injured officers and civilians. Eleven Antifa members were convicted. Charges: Conspiracy to riot and related assaults. judiciary.senate.gov

Attacks on Pregnancy Crisis Centers (2023, U.S.): Antifa members vandalized and assaulted pro-life facilities post-Dobbs decision leak, part of over 100 attacks on churches and organizations. In Florida, members were sued under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, resulting in civil fines and felony pleas. Charges: Vandalism, assault, and FACE Act violations. judiciary.senate.gov

Portland Protests and Riots (2020-2021, Oregon): Antifa-affiliated actions included arson, assaults on police with fireworks and firebombs, and property destruction causing over $2.3 million in federal damage. One example: Malik Fard Muhammad was sentenced to 10 years for endangering officers, destroying property, and inciting violence. Charges: Arson, assault, and rioting. congress.gov

Aaron Danielson Shooting (August 2020, Portland, Oregon): Michael Reinoehl, a self-identified Antifa activist, shot and killed Trump supporter Aaron Danielson during clashes. Reinoehl was later killed by a federal task force during arrest. He claimed the act was in self-defense but faced murder charges posthumously. en.wikipedia.org +3

Tacoma ICE Detention Center Attack (July 2019, Washington): Willem Van Spronsen, associated with Antifa and the John Brown Gun Club, firebombed vehicles, attempted to ignite a propane tank, and threw incendiary devices at the facility while armed with a rifle. He was killed by police. Charges (posthumous attribution): Arson and attempted bombing. en.wikipedia.org +3

Berkeley Riots (2017, California): Antifa-affiliated “black bloc” groups caused $100,000 in damage at UC Berkeley, with over 200 indicted for assaulting police, torching vehicles, and vandalism using hammers, crowbars, and explosives. Thirteen arrested in a related August rally for assault with deadly weapons.

Campaign against FISA 702

The vote to renew FISA 702 is coming in April 2026. TJ will be organizing a campaign to shutdown this illegal legislation that allows spying on Targeted Individuals, under the guise of a fake warrant. Even FBI Director Kash Patel noted that 278,000 US civilians were illegally surveilled in 2020 - 2021.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) of 1978 is a permanent statute, but certain provisions like Section 702—which authorizes warrantless electronic surveillance targeting non-U.S. persons abroad—are subject to sunset clauses requiring periodic congressional reauthorization.

The most recent reauthorization occurred via the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA), signed into law on April 20, 2024, extending Section 702 for two years from that enactment date. As a result, Section 702 is up for renewal by April 20, 2026, when it will sunset if not extended by Congress.

8 Senators were illegally spied on - which proves how rampant the illegal acts have become.

The targeted Senators, all Republicans, are:

Lindsey Graham (South Carolina)

Bill Hagerty (Tennessee)

Josh Hawley (Missouri)

Dan Sullivan (Alaska)

Tommy Tuberville (Alabama)

Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)

Cynthia Lummis (Wyoming)

Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee)

The C1A PsyOps group

We estimate that 1,000 to 5,000 PsyOps personnel live in Aurora, Colorado. These are the criminals that decide your targeting tactics - to break you down.

However, the C1A psyops group is unable to perform simple math. This is what happens when you hire psychologists and psychiatrists to run a program. They forgot to include mathematicians in the decisions...

PsyOps “science” is not objective, repeatable, or credible.

What could go wrong?

Today, less than 0.1% of the population are Targeted Individuals. Even a 5th grader could project forward in time, and realize - with 10x more Targeted Individuals, the Deep State will not succeed. Do the math.

1. The whistleblowers will increase.

2. The risks will increase.

3. The negative articles will increase.

4. The “staged suicides” will increase.

5. The lawsuits will increase.

6. The costs will increase.

7. The lack of funding will increase.

8. The leaks will increase.

9. The exposure of all USAP’s and Congressional resistance will increase.

10. The White Hats will increase.

Is that a problem for the C1A clowns? The TI Program is doomed for failure..

Targeted Justice has already succeeded in exposing the details of the program, the operations base, and government agencies involved, the illegal Treaties that were signed, the government criminals that are pushing it.

If you are a Targeted Individual - hiding on the sidelines will not help you recover your deserved compensation. Get involved, or get left out when the program is shutdown.

We look forward to shutting it all down...

Please join us.

